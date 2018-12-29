WATCH: Kidambi Srikanth, Ashwini Ponnappa disguise themselves as old people to prank kids

Indian badminton stars Kidambi Srikanth and Ashwini Ponnappa turned out to be amazing pranksters as they tricked a bunch of kids at a badminton academy in Secunderabad, disguised as old people.

The two proved that they are not only ace badminton players but also brilliant actors when they disguised themselves as an old couple and went to the Garuda Badminton Academy, pleading for a few minutes of playtime with the kids training there.

Granted five minutes of playing time, rather half-heartedly, the two seemed to annoy the kids by showing some poor badminton skills, pretending they have back-ache, before unleashing their true self to a loud cheer from everyone watching at the academy. The kids later ran towards Srikanth and Ponnappa as they removed their mask to reveal who they were, asking for autographs.

Srikanth and Ponnappa, who are currently playing the fourth season of the Pro Badminton League, are not the only athletes to have carried out such a stint. Football star Cristiano Ronaldo had once disguised himself as a bearded homeless man and embarassed a kid on the street with his skills.

Ashwini Ponappa is playing for Hyderabad Warriors in the Pro Badminton League season four while Kidambi Srikanth represents Bengaluru Raptors.