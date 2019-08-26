Watch: Celebrations at PV Sindhu’s Hyderabad home after World Championships victory

PV Sindhu made history Sunday by becoming India’s first badminton World Champion and her family, which was glued to the TV set, celebrated at home in Hyderabad. It was also Indian shuttler’s mother PV Vijaya’s birthday and Sindhu had dedicated the victory to her.

Sindhu beat arch-rival Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in a lopsided summit clash winning 21-7 21-7 in the final that lasted just 38 minutes. Her family celebrated her win in Hyderabad with sweets and hugs before getting to speak to her on a video chat.

“We are very happy for you. We didn’t call you earlier because of the media presence here and left you a Whatsapp instead. You take care of yourself and don’t forget to stretch out,” her mother can be heard telling Sindhu in Telugu in a video posted by a Republic TV journalist.

Am so lucky to capture this moment. #sindhu speaks to her family for the first time after winning the #BadmintonWorldChampionships. #PVSindhu pic.twitter.com/O1DHsnhVYs — krishnamurthy (@krishna0302) August 25, 2019

Speaking to the media after the victory, Vijaya said, “We are very happy, we were waiting for that gold medal. She trained hard for this.”

Hyderabad: Family of PV Sindhu celebrates after she became the first Indian to win BWF World Championships gold medal in Basel, Switzerland. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/TgqAY9e3ea — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2019

Two years after being robbed off the gold, Sindhu finally changed the colour of her World Championships medal. After the match, she said, “A big thanks to my coach Kim and Gopi sir and my supporting staff and I dedicate this win to my mom, it’s her birthday today,” she added.

With Sindhu’s gold and Praneeth’s bronze in this edition, Indian shuttlers also continued the six-year streak of winning at least one medal in the prestigious event.