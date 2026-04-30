China’s badminton star doesn’t want to miss the chance to speak in English but…

World No 2 Wang Zhi Yi won the All England finally beating An Se-young. But landing at the Uber Cup, she ran into perennial nemesis PV Sindhu. Though she defeated the Indian in 3 tough sets and China won 5-0, it was a wringer of an opening rubber. Reason? Zhiyi has decided to answer as much as she can, in English.

Here’s how the media interaction in the mixed zone went. First she spoke of the hassling attack of Sindhu. “The venue is relatively small and the shuttle is faster which was more conducive to Sindhu’s playing style, so the difficulty of my defense increased. In team events, her playing style is very oppressive and has a lot of momentum. So i think today was a very difficult match.”