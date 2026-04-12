Vimal Kumar urges Ayush Shetty to build rallies after tame loss to Shi Yuqi: ‘At this level, attack needs to be constructed, not forced’

Tactical discipline was one of the major things missing as Ayush Shetty went down 21-8, 21-10 to Shi Yuqi, according to the Indian’s coach at Bangalore’s Centre of Excellence, Vimal Kumar. While Shi Yuqi ended up being a formidable opponent and was always expected to be so, Ayush had much to learn on cutting down on errors in big ticket finals, the coach added.

“Ayush came up against a top-quality opponent today in Shi Yuqi, and the match clearly showed the difference that experience, control, and tactical discipline can make at the highest level,” Vimal stated.

The Chinese plan had always been to starve Ayush of the opportunity to unleash his smashes – cut the power source, so to say. “Shi looked extremely well-prepared from the outset. He controlled the tempo brilliantly, denying Ayush the rhythm he usually thrives on. By keeping the shuttle slightly off the ideal hitting zone, he prevented Ayush from unleashing his steep attacking smashes and sharp net tumbles,” Vimal added. “That was a key tactical ploy, executed with great precision.”

Vimal also explained why raw attack seldom worked at all times against the top names – and Yuqi is the reigning World champion and World No 2, soon to No 1 on Monday. “For Ayush, the intent to attack was clear, but at this level, attack needs to be constructed, not forced. There was perhaps an over-reliance on pace without enough variation—fewer changes in angles, height, and rally patterns. Against a player of Shi’s calibre, it becomes crucial to build the rally with patience, create openings, and then finish,” Vimal said.

Perhaps nervous or exhausted, Ayush had tried to rush the attack in short rallies, which was never going to work against a player like Shi Yuqi. The wide, wilding smashes at the outset were sacrilege for tournament finals. “The first game, in particular, had too many unforced errors, and that makes it very difficult to stay competitive against someone so consistent and composed. Even the best attacking players in modern badminton need accuracy as much as power—smashes must find the lines or create clear advantages. That precision was missing at crucial moments,” Vimal pointed out.

Ayush Shetty (L) wins silver in his maiden Badminton Asia Championships appearance. (Credit: Badminton Asia Championships) Ayush Shetty (L) wins silver in his maiden Badminton Asia Championships appearance. (Credit: Badminton Asia Championships)

Ayush had begun the second well but lapsed into erratic play. “The second game showed a much better version of Ayush. At 7–2 up, he had created a strong platform through better length and sharper attacking intent. But again, a cluster of unforced errors allowed Shi to regain control. At this level, momentum shifts quickly, and top players rarely give those chances back,” Vimal stressed.

However the coach saw the brightest of futures for Ayush. “That said, this has still been a very significant week for Ayush. Matches like these are invaluable—they expose exactly what is required to compete consistently with the very best in the world. The gaps are clear: better shot variation, improved rally construction, tighter control under pressure, and smarter point building.

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The encouraging part is that Ayush has already shown he belongs at this level. With the right adjustments and continued exposure to such matches, he will only grow stronger.”

The coach promised that more happy tidings can be expected off the 20-year-old. “For Indian fans, there is plenty to be optimistic about—this is a young player learning fast, competing hard, and steadily closing the gap with the world’s elite.

“And for Ayush, this is where the real journey begins,” he said.

India former BAC medallist HS Prannoy who won in 2018, congratulated the youngster, tweeting, “Asian Championships debut and a silver medal for Ayush Shetty!! Top level badminton from this young guy and to beat 3 big names and to medal in such a big event is never easy. Congratulations. Thomas Cup -Soon.”

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India, Thomas Cup champions from 2022, once again boast of a formidable bunch – a Dream Team, if you will with World No 4 Satwik-Chirag backed by All England finalist Lakshya Sen and now Asian Championships finalist, Ayush Shetty besides the dependable Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy who bring plenty of experience and guts to the squad. Young Hariharan Amsakarunan alongwith MR Arjun, India’s second doubles have had a good lead up too for the April 25 starting team World Cup of badminton.