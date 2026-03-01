US, Israel strike Iran: PV Sindhu stuck in Dubai as airport sustains damage – ‘Ordeal continues, more frightening by the hour’

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu, who is stuck at Dubai Airport on her way to Birmingham for the All England Open, said in a social media post on Sunday morning that ‘the ordeal continues to unfold’ and the situation was becoming ‘scarier by the minute’.

On Saturday, operations were suspended at Dubai Airport following missile strikes by Israel and the US on Iran. Dubai airport, the world’s busiest travel hub, was Sindhu’s connecting point to Birmingham. She posted a video of the scenes on her Instagram account, captioning it: “All flights suspended until further notice.”

On Sunday morning, Sindhu posted they are all ‘safe for now’ on Instagram but spoke of the situation becoming scarier.

The ordeal continues to unfold, and the situation is becoming more frightening by the hour. A few hours ago, there was an explosion close to where we were holed up at the airport. My coach had to quickly run out of the area as he was closest to the smoke and debris. It was an… https://t.co/ZdNtuALk0P — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) March 1, 2026

“The ordeal continues to unfold, and the situation is becoming more frightening by the hour,” she wrote. “A few hours ago, there was an explosion close to where we were holed up at the airport. My coach had to quickly run out of the area as he was closest to the smoke and debris. It was an extremely tense and scary moment for all of us. We are all safe now, thanks to the tireless efforts of the staff at Dubai Airport and the Dubai authorities. A special thanks as well to the Indian High Commission in Dubai for their incredible support and constant assistance in helping keep us safe. For now, we are trying to get some rest and hold on to hope as we wait for things to settle.”

Dubai’s international ⁠airport and ​its landmark Burj Al Arab hotel sustained damage as overnight Iranian retaliatory attacks spread across the Gulf states and the wider Middle East, reaching beyond U.S. bases and interests, Reuters reported. Four people were injured at the airport, the emirate’s media office said early on Sunday. Dubai’s ​media ​office said on X that “a concourse at Dubai International (DXB) ⁠sustained minor damage in an incident, which was quickly contained,” without giving further details.

The Indian Express understands Sindhu was scheduled to take an Emirates Airlines flight from Dubai to Birmingham, and is travelling with her personal team comprising a physio, Indonesian coach Irwansyah, and strength and conditioning coach.

“It’s hard to process what’s unfolding right now,” Sindhu had posted later on Saturday evening. “Hearing the interceptions overhead and seeing how quickly everything has escalated is honestly terrifying. So many disturbing videos are coming to light, and this is sadly the reality of what is happening. Dubai is a city I deeply love, a place that has always felt safe and full of life, which makes this moment even harder to comprehend.”

“To everyone who has been messaging and checking in, thank you; it truly means a lot. I am safe right now, stuck here with my team, and we are doing okay as the situation around the war with Iran continues to evolve. Airports are chaotic, with many families stranded and waiting, all of us just hoping we get past this soon. I’m sure the authorities are doing everything in their power, and like everyone here, we’re holding on to patience and hope. Moments like these remind you how fragile normal life really is. Praying for safety and peace for everyone affected.”

Meanwhile, star doubles duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have reached Birmingham, with Chirag posting on Instagram: “Safely landed in Birmingham before the USA struck Iran.” Doubles coach Tan Kim Her and shuttler Dhruv Kapila were also pictured in the post.

According to Reuters, airspace over Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Israel and Bahrain is virtually empty after Israel confirmed it had struck Iran and the US military launched a series of strikes on targets in the country. Iran has retaliated with a salvo of missiles. Witnesses reported explosions across the Gulf, including in Qatar’s Doha — which hosts the largest US military base in the Middle East — as well as in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Emirates had said in a statement that it had temporarily suspended operations to and from Dubai due to multiple regional airspace closures, adding that it was assisting affected passengers with rebooking, refunds, and alternative travel arrangements. “Due to multiple regional airspace closures, Emirates has temporarily suspended all operations to and from Dubai, up until 1500hrs UAE time on Sunday, 1 March,” the airlines said.

The All England Open, the second Major of the badminton season, begins Tuesday at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham. Sindhu is scheduled to face Thailand’s Supanida Katethong in the first round.