Unnati Hooda, the badminton player whose footwork social media won’t leave alone

A quarterfinal at the Asian Games, three matches in 18 hours and a fight with Akane Yamaguchi: her team on what is being fixed

Written by: Shivani Naik
5 min readOct 11, 2026 08:30 AM IST
There is general consensus that Unnati has a long way to go on fitness, given she isn't as strong or tall as Saina or Sindhu. (AP Photo)There is general consensus that Unnati has a long way to go on fitness, given she isn't as strong or tall as Saina or Sindhu. (AP Photo)
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They said Hariyanto Arbi moved funny. He broke from the past with his inside-out slice smash and drive attacks, and won world titles anyway, changing how men’s singles was played.

Former India international Aparna Popat cited him, not as a direct comparison, but as a way of looking at the much-maligned footwork of Unnati Hooda. “Unconventional has its advantages. When we crib about something looking different from the usual, we need to ask is there only one way to play? Is it hindering her? Is she expending too much energy or risking injury? Is it really that bad if she is playing well?” Aparna had asked.

Unnati went on to make the quarterfinals at the Asian Games while not even in the Top 20. She played three matches within 18 hours, beat a Top 10 player and put up one of the best fights against Akane Yamaguchi by an Indian not named Saina or Sindhu.

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Coach Gurusaidutt was amused to see her footwork villainised on social media. He called her grit rare. He and Aparna agree that 10-15 per cent tweaks could make her life easier, but the footwork bashing could stop after she beat Putri Kusuma Wardani and gave Yamaguchi a tough time.
Unfazed by criticism and choosy about whose opinion she heeds, Unnati has trained on a range of things this year with strength and conditioning coach Atish More and physio Shruti Gharat, both stationed at Rohtak and funded by Reliance Foundation.

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There is general consensus that Unnati has a long way to go on fitness, given she isn’t as strong or tall as Saina or Sindhu. The Haryanvi grasps sports science concepts quickly, and her natural recovery is encouraging for back-to-back matches. She didn’t exactly struggle with only four hours between two matches on a manic Saturday when several top names lost. Nobody is claiming her speed, power, endurance and movement patterns are at optimum. But the Asiad showed she is on the right track.

An Se-young sets the standard of court movement. For Unnati, mere “corrections” to striding would not get her to recover for the next return fast enough or strongly enough, so the approach was manifold.

Her anaerobic capacity is rising slowly, by 5-10 per cent, which is natural. When the team sensed her diagonal loading wasn’t quite up there, plenty of multi-directional drills were introduced. Interval training on the track is woven in more pointedly, More says. The footwork police weren’t entirely off the mark, though they exaggerated its impact on her game.

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Unnati’s lateral movement and net approach aren’t the most efficient. “We work a lot on multiplanar drills, for the (imbalanced) eccentric movements,” More says. Most of badminton, all of it, is about taking the shuttle early on a treadmill of micro-second eccentric movements. Core strength for anti-rotation movements has been the focus these past few months, especially in the 15 days between the World Championships and the Asiad. Kettlebell swings, pogo jumps and concentric jump squats are now intrinsic to her training, even if the lunges will take time to convince her critics.

With LA28 as the target, the goals are long term. “Her upper body strength isn’t great,” More explains; she generates power from her lower body for now. She returns shots at a fast clip with good hand speed, but the feet don’t always keep pace. Her speed is alright. Endurance will need work.

The biggest challenge in getting into the Top 30 was cutting down on continuous tournaments for points and avoiding overtraining, which took a lot of convincing.

Twisting and turning to chase shots on either flank, and hip-related issues, can affect footwork. Physio Shruti says one area of correction was her lunges. Shifting the weight forward is to be expected, but Unnati would also lean forward, which hurt her recovery for the next return. It was a small part of the “footwork problem”, the 10-15 per cent Gurusaidutt spoke of, and needed gradual addressing.

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A lot of resistance training also went into wrist elasticity, which helps deception and matters so much in the women’s game. She’s not a natural at it like Tanvi Sharma, but Unnati is known to work on weaker aspects of her game and get good at them, with the meticulousness of building blocks.

Her team is expanding an endurance bandwidth for the retrieving game, and it showed in her three matches in 18 hours. She follows 20-stroke rallies with higher-intensity shadows, to build solidity into her shots right after she hits the “Tired” button. She might look totally beat, but there are reserves she digs into that surprised opponents at the Asian Games. Thirty-second sprints on the track are also helping the footwork.

Aparna says there is no textbook way to move. As long as Unnati plays as she did at the Asian Games, nitpicking her striding serves no purpose. Unnati follows her own growth curve, and has a team backing her preparation.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shivani Naik
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball. Professional Profile Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express. Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics. Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium. Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond: Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style. PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps. The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals. Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas. Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes. Notable Recent Articles BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025) The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025) Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025) Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025) Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025) Other Sports Interests Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts. You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More

 

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