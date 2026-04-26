Unnati Hooda, Tanvi Sharma put India 2-0 ahead against Ukraine at Uber Cup

Polina Burhova, the Ukrainian top singles shuttler, knew where to trap Unnati Hooda – the dipping drops and tumbles on the Indian’s forehand forecourt. Unnati really struggled on that lunge, and lost half a dozen points there. But the 18-year-old who had lost to higher ranked experienced Line Kjaersfeldt against Denmark, restored her confidence with a 21-19, 22-20 win to put India 1-0 up.

Unnati knows to keep a rally going and can play the two extra strokes without spraying the shuttle wide or long. More crucially, she can stay engaged in exchanges till the opponent makes a mistake. So as she stubbornly ceded no easy points, her net-defense was hugely tested as she allowed a 10-4 lead to go to waste in the opening set.