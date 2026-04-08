Unnati Hooda defeats No 11 Supanida Katethong in BAC to the Future moment for Indian badminton; to play Miyazaki next

There was no fancy strike-making and shot-playing. Just the willingness to put her head down, endure the punishing rallies that are an everyday 9 to 5 of international badminton, stay persistent and never give up. Unnati Hooda showed the rigour to retrieve unreservedly, and defeated Thailand southpaw Supanida Katethong at the Badminton Asia Championships (BAC) late in Ningbo on Wednesday.

Unnati takes on the Japanese wunderkid Tomoka Miyazaki on Thursday.

The 72-minute marathon ended 23-25, 21-8, 21-18 in favour of the Indian. Unnati had gotten herself into the ditch, fluffing a 19-12 lead in the opener to lose the first set 23-25. She had frittered 4 set points. But she dug herself out of that lapse of focus, and literally put her head down to plot her upclimb. She defended tenaciously, keeping a good whip on her defenses, but most importantly, picked the short drops that the World No 11 Supanida tends to play to the forecourt