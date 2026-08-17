Unnati Hooda has the shots, but can she control her mind on World Championships debut

Unnati says she is excited for the Worlds and sees it as a good opportunity to make a mark playing at home. (PTI File Photo)

India’s women’s singles debutant Unnati Hooda needs to believe she belongs on the big stage for the long haul.

“I am working mentally on taking my time on the court,” the teenager says, ahead of her Round 1 match against Thet Htar Thuzar of Myanmar, realising that a first appearance can go in the wrong direction quickly if she doesn’t compose herself through her inaugural Worlds.

The youngster could go deep if she can find her way around a navigable draw. If she gets past the first round, Unnati will probably need to beat 13th-seeded Canadian nemesis Michelle Li next (or Chiu Pin-Chian). The path isn’t treacherous but it’ll need her to be courageous and take on potentially 8th seed Tomoka Miyazaki in the pre-quarters. Chen Yufei is in her quarter, and though a medal is tough, the World Championships is a good time to get ambitious.