Unnati Hooda has the shots, but can she control her mind on World Championships debut

Unnati's draw is not the toughest and a few realistic upsets can get her a medal in her first outing

Written by: Shivani Naik
3 min readAug 17, 2026 05:08 PM IST
Unnati says she is excited for the Worlds and sees it as a good opportunity to make a mark playing at home. (PTI File Photo)Unnati says she is excited for the Worlds and sees it as a good opportunity to make a mark playing at home. (PTI File Photo)
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India’s women’s singles debutant Unnati Hooda needs to believe she belongs on the big stage for the long haul.

“I am working mentally on taking my time on the court,” the teenager says, ahead of her Round 1 match against Thet Htar Thuzar of Myanmar, realising that a first appearance can go in the wrong direction quickly if she doesn’t compose herself through her inaugural Worlds.

The youngster could go deep if she can find her way around a navigable draw. If she gets past the first round, Unnati will probably need to beat 13th-seeded Canadian nemesis Michelle Li next (or Chiu Pin-Chian). The path isn’t treacherous but it’ll need her to be courageous and take on potentially 8th seed Tomoka Miyazaki in the pre-quarters. Chen Yufei is in her quarter, and though a medal is tough, the World Championships is a good time to get ambitious.

“On the biggest stage, you need to work equally on the physical and mental aspects. So I’ve been working with a psychologist,” Unnati says. “It’s never easy given these are seeded players. We can’t decide the result but what I’m capable of, I intend to do. I also have my qualities. I’ve come prepared.”

Unnati says she is excited for the Worlds and sees it as a good opportunity to make a mark playing at home. What has changed since her early loss at the World Juniors, though, is her mindset.

“I know I need to adapt to different situations. And I need to reset (after losing a point) quickly. I feel confident because I have prepared well,” she says.

Unnati trained with PV Sindhu on Sunday, but will need to use her first match to get a hang of the drift on the court to strike the right length, especially on the tosses and lifts. Windy conditions have often challenged her, and in Li – should both line up – she will be up against someone far more experienced. Though at 36, she is someone Unnati can hassle with her sharp strokes.

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Miyazaki could be difficult as an out-runner, with a classical Japanese defence against the feisty Haryanvi, whose own retrieving will be tested. The Indian youngster will need to guard against deceptions, but will back herself to pull off a few upsets though Miyazaki, 20, if Unnati gets past the tricky Lee, will be the biggest obstacle.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shivani Naik
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball. Professional Profile Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express. Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics. Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium. Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond: Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style. PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps. The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals. Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas. Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes. Notable Recent Articles BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025) The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025) Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025) Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025) Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025) Other Sports Interests Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts. You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More

 

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