Saturday, Dec 03, 2022

Unnati Hooda becomes first Indian to enter U-17 women’s singles final of Badminton Asia Junior C’ships

Top-seed Unnati once again lived up to the expectations and stamped her authority as she wrapped up the match in straight sets.

India shuttler Unnati Hooda in action at the Badminton Asia U-17 & U-15 Junior Championships . (Source : PTI)

Rising shuttler Unnati Hooda on Saturday became the first Indian to enter the U-17 women’s singles final of the Badminton Asia Junior Championships in Nothaburi, Thailand after beating Japan’s Mion Yokouchi in straight games.

Unnati won 21-8, 21-17 over her Japanese rival in the women’s U-17 singles semifinals. She faces Sarunrak Vitidsarn of Thailand in the gold medal match on Sunday. Under-15 singles player Anish Thoppani and U-17 men’s doubles pair of Arsh Mohammad and Sanskar Saraswat also posted brilliant victories to move into the finals.

The Odisha Open champion has not yet dropped a set in her campaign at the prestigious event. The men's doubles pairs of Arjun MR-Chirag Shetty (2013) and Krishna Prasad Garaga- Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (2015) have won gold medals for India in the U-17 category at the tournament.

The in-form duo of Arsh and Sanskar also showcased a similar dominating display against Chinese Taipei’s Chi-Ruei Chiu and Shao Hua Chiu to ease into the U-17 men’s doubles final with a commanding 21-15, 21-19 win in a lopsided last-four contest.

They will face another Chinese Taipei pair of Lai Po Yu and Yi-Hao Lin in the final. In the men’s U-15 semifinal, Anish made a sensational comeback after being one game down to stun the second seed Lee Yu-Jui of Chinese Taipei 18-21 21-12 21-12.

In the final, Anish will be up against Chung-Hsiang Yih of Chinese Taipei, who beat India’s Gnana Dattu 21-16 19-21 21-13 in another semifinal. Dattu signed off with a bronze.In 2013, Siril Verma had won gold medal in the men’s U-15 singles while Samiya Farooqui and Tasnim Mir clinched the U-15 women’s singles titles in 2017 and 2019 respectively.

The U-15 men’s doubles pair of Bjorn Jaison and Aathish Sreenivas PV also won a bonze after losing to top-seeded Indonesian duo of Muhammad Mubarrok and Raihan Pramono 18-21 14-21 in the semifinals.

First published on: 03-12-2022 at 08:29:13 pm
