scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Unnati, Anupama to spearhead Indian challenge in Jr Badminton World C’ships

India has so far won one gold, three silver and five bronze medals in the competition with reigning Commonwealth Games gold medallist Lakshya Sen being the last Indian to stand on the podium by bagging a bronze in 2018.

Unnati Hooda , BWF World Junior Badminton Championships, Anupama Upadhyaya , BWF world championships , lakshya sen , Badminton news , Sports news , Indian Express news , Indian Express sportsTeenager Unnati Hooda became the youngest Indian to win a Super 100 tournament.(Twitter/Pankaj Nain IPS)

Newly-crowned junior world no. 1 Anupama Upadhyaya and Odisha Open Super 100 champion Unnati Hooda will lead India’s challenge at the BWF World Junior Badminton Championships to be held at Santander, Spain from October 17-30.

The Indian team for the prestigious tournament, to be held after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was picked after a thorough selection process that included two All India Ranking tournaments and a selection trial in Raipur. Unnati had topped the girls singles trials with S Rakshita Sree and Anupama finishing second and third respectively. In-form Bharat Raghav, who won both the All Indian ranking titles in Goa and Panchkula and former junior world No. 1 Sankar Muthusamy, will be India’s best bet in the boy’s singles category with Ayush Shetty completing the line up.

India has so far won one gold, three silver and five bronze medals in the competition with reigning Commonwealth Games gold medalist Lakshya Sen being the last Indian to stand on the podium by bagging a bronze in 2018.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“The junior world championships are happening after a long gap and with new players emerging the team has been selected after an extensive selection trials,” said Badminton Association of India (BAI) secretary Sanjay Mishra. “We are confident that we would be challenging for medals in the mixed team championships and also the individual events,” he added. The event will start with the mixed team event.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development ReportPremium
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development Report
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...Premium
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...
Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementosPremium
Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos
How an IPS officer used soft policing to crack down on illegal hooch dist...Premium
How an IPS officer used soft policing to crack down on illegal hooch dist...

India will also field two pairs each in the men’s and women’s doubles and mixed doubles events. The new combination of Arsh Mohammad and Abhinav Thakur along with Nicholas Nathan Raj and Tushar Suveer will shoulder the men’s doubles responsibility. In women’s doubles, All India ranking meet winners in Goa — Ishrani Baruah and Devika Sihag — will be joined by Tamil Nadu’s Shreya Balaji and Srinidhi N, who helped their state win the South Zone U19 mixed team title recently.

India squad:
Boy’s singles: Bharat Raghav, Sankar Muthusamy S, Ayush Shetty.
Girl’s singles: Unnati Hooda, Rakshitha Sree S, Anupama Upadhyaya.
Boy’s doubles: Arsh Mohammad/Abhinav Thakur, Nicholas Nathan Raj/Tushar Suveer.
Girl’s doubles: Isharani Baruah/Devika Sihag, Shreya Balaji/Srinidhi N.
Mixed doubles: Samarveer/Radhika Sharma, Vighnesh Thathineni/Sri Sai Sravya Lakkamraju.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 12:48:58 pm
Next Story

Pakistan races to keep floodwaters out of power station that supplies millions

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

'Factory of lies working overtime': Jairam Ramesh on BJP's dig on Rahul's t-shirt
Bharat Jodo Live

'Factory of lies working overtime': Jairam Ramesh on BJP's dig on Rahul's t-shirt

Anil Kapoor says 'sex' makes him feel younger
Koffee with Karan 7

Anil Kapoor says 'sex' makes him feel younger

NIA raids 50 locations in Punjab gangs-terror nexus case

NIA raids 50 locations in Punjab gangs-terror nexus case

On 20th anniversary of 9/11, the story of a miraculous escape
Eye

On 20th anniversary of 9/11, the story of a miraculous escape

Premium
Hostel warden held over sexual harassment complaints by 7 minors
In Hyderabad

Hostel warden held over sexual harassment complaints by 7 minors

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Premium
Supreme Court dismisses father's plea for handing over son's body
Hyderpora encounter

Supreme Court dismisses father's plea for handing over son's body

CUET: St Stephen's can’t conduct interviews for non-Christians, says Delhi HC

CUET: St Stephen's can’t conduct interviews for non-Christians, says Delhi HC

How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries
'Soft policing'

How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries

Premium
After deluge: BJP, Cong sling mud, but few clean hands in Bengaluru
Political Pulse

After deluge: BJP, Cong sling mud, but few clean hands in Bengaluru

Five iPhone 14 Pro features that were on Android first

Five iPhone 14 Pro features that were on Android first

Why you should start adding chia seeds to your breakfast bowl
Superfood

Why you should start adding chia seeds to your breakfast bowl

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Sri Lanka win Asia Cup for 6th time, defeat Pakistan by 23 runs
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 12: Latest News