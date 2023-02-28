Underdog Anupama Upadhyay bounces back to beat Aakarshi Kashyap for national badminton title

The loss of a grandmother she was very close to, to COVID, changed Anupama Upadhyay completely. Always a tad reclusive, shy and quiet, it matured the newly-crowned senior national champion far beyond her 18 years. The shuttler recalls the torrid time for her family: “My mother was stuck in Delhi, I was in Bangalore. Then my brother fell ill, and father had to be hospitalised. Then my daadi caught COVID and passed away. It was tough to manage at home,” says the eldest child of the family of a time when responsibility overwhelmed her.

Otherwise she could quietly immerse herself in badminton for hours in Almora. When the surprise finalist and winner says “Yes, you can definitely say I’m the next Sindhu or Saina. I’m training like that,” it cannot be brushed away with a ‘yea, okay’ smile. She has played on the international circuit and knows the skill and speed deficit with the “Chinese and Japanese girls.” The ‘next’ tag isn’t to be thrown around loosely, but on the day Anupama defeated Aakarshi Kashyap 20-22, 21-17, 24-22, she earns the right to define her tag.

Born in Almora, starting in the sport under Rohit Mandhan during a summer vacation, Anupama had switched from swimming. Her father, then with Delhi Police, played cricket and generally prized a sport-filled childhood for his children over academics. She would move to train with DK Sen, inspired by Lakshya, then move to Bangalore and the Padukone academy, and it was only in the last few months that she moved to represent Haryana where Mandhan trains so she can give her open school boards.

Anupama would put pressure on Aakarshi as a junior eager to scalp her, and that mounting tension would faze the 23-year-old. For once, Aakarshi took the opening game this week, but then promptly went 8-1 behind in the second. Anupama was ready for her attacking tosses and straight smashes, but not so much the slow drops, and though she took the second set 21-17, there was a hint of nervousness in her.

Aakarshi would come back from 17-10, her determination lauded by national coach P Gopichand later in a media interaction, but the Chhattisgarh woman seemed to have had something rattle her usual focus. “Pressure of playing a junior,” she would say later. However, when the match went into extra points in the decider, it was a canny flick serve at 23-22 that gave Anupama the match. Knowing well that Aakarshi likes to rush to the net, the youngster would send the flick serve behind and on cue, Aakarshi sent her smash into the net from a slightly unbalanced position.

“I was also rushing to quickly take the points and made errors. But the shuttle was new and I found a chance to flick and pounced on the opportunity to win the Nationals. Who knows if I get the chance again?” Anupama added.

On the right track

Having wins against Ashmita Chaliha and Malvika Bansod too, she reckons she’s on an equal footing with them, and has worked hard for it.

“Early days in Almora were hard work. From 6 am to 1 pm we would practise, and grab some breakfast at the stadium only. Then after lunch, again from 4 to 9 I would train. Lots of hill runs – 10-12 km, Monday to Sunday. Finally, my family has something to celebrate after all those tough years,” she adds.

Her father Naveen recalls a time when he was trying to teach her how to play mind games on the court and buy time for a breather. “She’s too straightforward. It’s impossible to teach her small tricks. She says ‘bhagwaan sab dekh raha hai (God is watching everything. Next time punish karega’”, he laughs. On Tuesday in the finals, a small slice of luck would favour her on the net chord.

Focused and taking control of waking up early and taking a proper protein diet, Anupama knows what is needed to take the step up to the international level. “Initially she refused to eat eggs, so we had to add it to milk and give her. But when she refused, I refused to let her play badminton for two days. That got her started. Then she started liking boiled eggs,” her father recalls.

After winning the Nationals, she would declare she would celebrate with a pizza – Margherita her favourite variety minus veggies. “And cold drink. Though she might listen and avoid that.” The youngster also loves making Instagram dance reels and listening to The Weeknd. “Attending his concert is a dream on my bucket list,” Anupama says, like a proper Bangalorean. The girl from Almora has come a long way, and has a National championship to show for it.