Uber Cup: Devika Sihag, Isharani Baruah drafted in place of Unnati, Tanvi vs China

Isharani (left) will be facing former Olympic champion Chen Yufei while Devika will play World No 98, Xu Wen Jing. (BAI/Express Photo)

Isharani Baruah, known for her speedy jump smashes, gets a chance to go up against former Olympic champion Chen Yufei in second singles at the Uber Cup tie between India and China. India have lost to Denmark, and have to do the impossible against China to go through to quarterfinals. In their only previous meeting, Isharani lost 21-12, 21-10 two Aprils ago in 2024 at Uber Cup.

The court conditions, though windless, in the small sized arena of Forum Horsens are conducive to faster attacking players, given the faster shuttles being used.

Unnati Hooda (WS2) and Tanvi Sharma (WS3), higher in rankings, were replaced by the duo for the 10 pm tie. They had come up short against Denmark, though made amends against Ukraine. Devika Sihaag, ranked 44, was retained from the side that won 4-1 on Saturday, and will play World No 98, Xu Wen Jing.