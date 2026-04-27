Uber Cup: Devika Sihag, Isharani Baruah drafted in place of Unnati, Tanvi vs China

Isharani Baruah, known for her speedy jump smashes, gets a chance to go up against former Olympic champion Chen Yufei in second singles at the Uber Cup tie between India and China. India have lost to Denmark, and have to do the impossible against China to go through to quarterfinals. In their only previous meeting, Isharani lost 21-12, 21-10 two Aprils ago in 2024 at Uber Cup.
The court conditions, though windless, in the small sized arena of Forum Horsens are conducive to faster attacking players, given the faster shuttles being used.
Unnati Hooda (WS2) and Tanvi Sharma (WS3), higher in rankings, were replaced by the duo for the 10 pm tie. They had come up short against Denmark, though made amends against Ukraine. Devika Sihaag, ranked 44, was retained from the side that won 4-1 on Saturday, and will play World No 98, Xu Wen Jing.
PV Sindhu will take on Wang Zhi Yi in the first singles. The Chinese playing WS1 for the first time, leads Sindhu, five years her senior, 4-3.
Shruti Mishra and Priya Konjengbam who were tested for the tie against Ukraine return to play first singles against Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning.
Isharani had a one off good tournament in the European swing, while Devika is a winner of a Super 300 at Thailand, only third after Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu.
Sindhu has won both her first singles at Horsens. India has travelled with a young bunch of players.