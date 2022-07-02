Two badminton players suspended for age fraud at sub-junior ranking tournament

A day after the Badminton Association of India (BAI) postponed the All India Sub-Junior Ranking Tournament in Mohali for a day after parents’ made allegations of over-age players in the fray, the governing body for the sport suspended two players from Rajasthan.

While the matches got under way on Saturday at Mohali, the two players were suspended after the protesting parents met Sanjay Mishra, the BAI secretary early on Saturday morning. Mishra assured the parents of strict action. The All India Sub-Junior Ranking tournament (Under-13) is being organised by Punjab Badminton Association.

“After the complaint by the parents, Badminton Association of India has suspended two players from Rajasthan and their Badminton Association of India ID’s too have been deactivated. The issue has been forwarded to the age fraud committee and further action will be taken by BAI. Regarding the complaints regarding more players having fake birth certificates, the BAI will take action based on evidence,” BAI observer Bamang Tago said.

Earlier this week, more than 60 parents had written to Sanjay Mishra, secretary, BAI, about some players submitting fake birth certificates. While the parents had submitted a written complaint on Wednesday, some of them protested during the main draw matches of the tournament on Friday.

After a two-hour discussion between Tago and the protesting parents, the organizing committee of PBA decided to postpone the matches to Saturday

There were also reports of overaged players participating in the All India Sub-Junior under-13 ranking tournament in Hyderabad too.

“BAI only took the matter seriously when we protested and stopped the matches. We had submitted the complaints earlier too at the ranking tournament at Hyderabad. We are glad that two players from Rajasthan have been suspended. We have also asked BAI to lodge a FIR in this case of age fraud so that it creates a deterrent for other players to do so. We also hope that complaints regarding other players, against whom many parents have submitted proof, are investigated,” Ravi Vyas, one of the parents of a player participating in the tournament, said.

KK Sharma, chairman of BAI’s age fraud committee, was not available for comments.