Twitterati congratulates Saina Nehwal on winning Indonesia Masters, wishes Carolina Marin speedy recovery

Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal won the Indonesia Masters final after three-time world champion Carolina Marin left the match midway due to an injury. This was the first title for Saina in 2019 and also her first BWF title in two years. The Commonwealth Games gold medalist was trailing 4-10 in the opening game when Marin decided to withdraw from the contest.

“It is important year for all of us. This was not good at all. She is a tough competitor, she started off well and it is unfortunate what happened today,” said Saina right after the match. As the match ended, many sportspersons took to Twitter to congratulate Saina on her accomplishment and also wished the Spanish a quick recovery.

Here are the reactions:

So hard to see as an athlete. Reigning Olympic champion ?@CarolinaMarin? retires hurt with a knee injury vs ?@NSaina? in the final of Indonesia Open. Hope its not too serious for Marin. Congrats Saina. 8th final here ?? pic.twitter.com/tqjnlLpAld — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) 27 January 2019

.@NSaina wins her ? #IndonesianMasters ?? An emotional grand finale at the #DaihatsuIndonesiaMasters: leading 10-4 in the game1 @CarolinaMarin incurred a knee injury following an awkward leap rendering her unable to continue as @NSaina lifted her 5th title. ??#IndiaontheRise pic.twitter.com/i96Us5z4vE — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) 27 January 2019

Saina had won a gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, a bronze at the Asian Games, besides reaching finals at the Denmark, Indonesia Masters and Syed Modi International.