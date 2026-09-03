Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand on net play, smashes, mixing pace

Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand are back to training after their successful World Championships with a bronze medal, though they are itching to put lessons learnt from semis loss to good use at the upcoming Asian Games.

The pair of 23-year-olds, in an interview to The Indian Express, look back at the magical week in Delhi where they scalped World Nos 4 and 7, and brought an unexpected bronze. Swapping roles at net and back was central to the plan.

How did you two use the net-game to win the World Championships bronze medal?

Gayatri: It had been a few challenging weeks coming into the World Championships. But practice was about simple things, and rotation as well. Because Treesa was injured, I was ready to cover the back court. Throughout the tournament and in pre-quarters (vs Japanese World No.7) and quarters (vs Chinese World No.4), our steady midcourt and net helped us. I didn’t expect Treesa to rush the net and implement the plan so well. Opponents, including (Chinese No.4) Jia Yifan were taken aback and were hesitant to lift, so getting confused.

Treesa: We were pretty confident at the net and in practice we really started rotating. Opponents weren’t expecting me to rush, but I was trying to create chances for Gayatri to attack. She is absolutely talented in her net skills, and sometimes I’m like ‘Oh, how did she play that’ and I get jealous at times, and ask her, “Bro, how’re you doing that?!” But then she explains the whole thing to me to learn.

And can you talk about each other’s smashes?

Gayatri: Treesa’s smashes are amazing, they’ve always been known for strength and power. So my main aim always is to create openings for her (to unleash the smash). But at the World Championships, she had a very good blend of half smashes, drops and mixing the pace that was effective.

Treesa: I’m a hard attacking smasher, but Gayatri relies on angles on her smashes that help me intercept on the next shot. Her cross court slice drop is also very good.

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How did you manage your emotions after beating No.7 Rin Iwanaga-Kie Nakanishi in pre-quarters, heading into the medal-securing quarters match against No.4 Jia Yifan and Zhang Shu Xian?

Gayatri: Winning pre-quarters where we beat the Japanese whom we had lost previously to, was a major confidence booster. Delhi crowd added to that optimism. When getting on court against World No.4s, we weren’t expecting anything but we knew it would not be easy points, so we came prepared for a long match and also tricky (drift) conditions. We just wanted to win, no matter what and that showed in Treesa’s emotions later. I don’t express much though I feel pressure too, but that’s just how I am. Most I can do is ‘Come on!’ or a Thumbs-up after the match. Some people get energy from being pumped up. I’ve realised if I stay calmer, I think more clearly.

India’s Gayatri Gopichand Pullela, and Treesa Jolly react after beating China’s Jia Yi Fan and Zhang Shu Xian in the quarterfinal match of the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi. (AP) India’s Gayatri Gopichand Pullela, and Treesa Jolly react after beating China’s Jia Yi Fan and Zhang Shu Xian in the quarterfinal match of the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi. (AP)

Treesa: Before entering the court we knew it wouldn’t be easy. And Jia Yifan has so much experience of those pressure situations. But what helped I guess was sticking to the plan. Sometimes you just get this feeling, ‘Today’s my Day.’ And I can get this match. So that day the shuttle kept going inside, and Gopi Sir told me to just stay calm. After getting each point, I would go into that calm zone.

At the Asian Games, you might need to play 2 matches in R32 and R16 on one day with team and individual events. How will you prepare for that?

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Gayatri: It’s been a while since we played two matches in a day. But it’s same for the opponents, so we have to work with it.

Treesa: First week is team and then individual. We are practicing for that precise scenario.

How did you deal with Treesa’s injury in April, in terms of not getting bogged down?

Treesa: For a few weeks after the injury, I couldn’t even walk, and I thought, ‘what to do.’. But I would train on my abs. Stand on the box, sit on a bench (on court) or even on my bed and dribble for hours. Rather than moping that this happened, and thinking of injury I got into a zone that was peaceful. I motivated myself with positive talk. I was in a happy zone thinking just about the game and what to play.

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Gayatri: Injuries are tricky because one moment everything is going well and suddenly rhythm is disrupted. I’ve got injured lots of times, so all I thought of was I should stay fit for when Treesa is back. I knew it’s not easy for her to start playing at same old top level again. But actually, I didn’t need to cover for her at all. We came out of it stronger through the Philippines Open and then the Worlds.

Talk about one thing you’ve learnt from your dad, mom and sibling.

Gayatri: My mother’s (PVV Lakshmi) also an Olympian. And because of my father (Pullela Gopichand), I’ve always had access to knowledge, so I’m grateful for that. But I’d not know what I’d do without Vishnu (her brother). He has stopped playing badminton now. But the way he plays at the net, is tremendous. He has the best spinning serve.

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Treesa: My parents (mother Daisy Jolly and father Jolly Matthew) have been the biggest support in my life. When I was younger I played doubles juniors with my sister (Maria Jolly). From her I learnt to stand up and speak for myself. And fight on the court always. No matter what the situation, she always looks at it positively. I want to be optimistic like her.

What memories of the Delhi crowd?

Gayatri: It was crazy. It’s the first time I’ve experienced something like this. On semifinals day, when we were walking in, it was a different experience knowing a full stadium is rooting for you. When you hear so many people cheering, you just want to deliver a win for them. I hope we give them many occasions to support us.

Spectators display India flags during the womens doubles semi final match between Indias Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela and Chinas Sheng-Shu Liu and Ning Tan. (Reuters) Spectators display India flags during the womens doubles semi final match between Indias Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela and Chinas Sheng-Shu Liu and Ning Tan. (Reuters)

Treesa: From Day 1, Round of 64 for all 5 matches, they cheered. I was really shocked that stadium was fully packed for our semis. I thought, ‘Oh my god, this much crowd….’ as Delhi turned up.

What will you tell upcoming shuttlers conflicted about playing doubles or singles?

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Gayatri: I was a singles player before. Both are amazing. But pick what suits your game. I knew this was a better option for me so I didn’t think too much. Do what you love.

ALSO READ | Treesa-Gayatri path to bronze: sitting on bench, playing net dribbles for hours

Treesa: Personally, by Under-17, Under-19, I understood my game was more suitable for doubles. Once you know your game, it’s easy.

What were the messages, celebrations like?

Gayatri: Nothing too crazy. I usually have something (ice-cream sundaes) from Nirula’s when in Delhi, but this time I couldn’t get time. But when we returned to Hyderabad, just seeing family and friends at airport was great.

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Treesa: Ya, when we landed at Hyderabad. But also when my parents called me after the medal, and they said, “We’re so proud of you.” That meant everything.

What’s on the Treesa-Gayatri shopping list after the medal?

Gayatri: If in Korea, then makeup and skincare products. Clothes.

Treesa: New speakers. Clothes.