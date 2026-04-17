Treesa-Gayatri pulls out of Uber Cup 2026 due to injury

Indian women’s badminton team has suffered another blow as the experienced pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand has pulled out of the upcoming Uber Cup finals. The duo has been replaced by the young pair of Shruti Mishra and Priya Konjembam.

The reason behind the withdrawal is the shoulder injury of Treesa. The duo was last seen in action during the Swiss Open Super 300, where they retired midway from the opening round match as Treesa picked up an injury.

“Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will not partake in the Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2026 due to the former’s injury,” the Badminton Association of India said in a statement. “Shruti Mishra and Priya Konjengbam have replaced the pair in the Indian women’s team,” they added.