Treesa-Gayatri pulls out of Uber Cup 2026 due to injury

Indian women’s badminton team has suffered another blow as the experienced pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand has pulled out of the upcoming Uber Cup finals. The duo has been replaced by the young pair of Shruti Mishra and Priya Konjembam.
The reason behind the withdrawal is the shoulder injury of Treesa. The duo was last seen in action during the Swiss Open Super 300, where they retired midway from the opening round match as Treesa picked up an injury.
“Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will not partake in the Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2026 due to the former’s injury,” the Badminton Association of India said in a statement. “Shruti Mishra and Priya Konjengbam have replaced the pair in the Indian women’s team,” they added.
The 2026 Uber Cup will be held from 24 April to 3 May, 2026 in Horsens, Denmark.
The Indian team will be led by double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu featuring a very young and inexperienced squad. Aside from Sindhu and the newly inducted doubles pair of Mishra-Konjengbam, the Indian will also feature the likes of Tanvi Sharma, Unnati Hooda, Devika Sihag, Isharani Baruah, Tanisha Crasto, Kavipriya Selvam and Simran Singhi.
India has failed to climb the podium of the prestigious tournament considered as the Women’s World Team Championships for past ten years. India’s last medal came in 2016 and the team had won one more medal before in 2014.
The 2026 Thomas Cup will also run parallelly, where the Indian men’s team which features Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and others will also be in action, looking to reclaim their throne from four years back.
With Lakshya and Sat-Chi, India also has the Badminton Asia Championships silver medallist Ayush, who capped a crazy week earlier in the month defeating three players from the world top ten and entering the final of the continental tournament.