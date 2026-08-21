Treesa-Gayatri end India’s 15 year wait for women’s doubles medal at World Championships

World No 39 Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand confirmed a historic medal for India at the BWF World Championships 2026, defeating fourth seeds Jia Yi Fan and Zhang Shu Xian of China in the women’s doubles quarterfinals at the Indira Gandhi Arena in New Delhi on Friday.

The unseeded Indian pair lost the opening game 16-21 before mounting a gritty comeback to take the second 21-15. They carried that momentum into the decider, sealing the match with a dominant 21-13 victory to guarantee India’s first women’s doubles medal at the World Championships since 2011, when Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa claimed bronze in London.

Treesa-Gayatri pair began their campaign with a dominant Round of 64 victory over Spain’s Paula Lopez and Lucia Rodriguez, winning 21-9, 21-13 in just over 30 minutes. They followed that with another commanding performance in the Round of 32, defeating 16th seeds Lauren Lam and Allison Lee of the USA 21-15, 21-12.