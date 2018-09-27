Top gun Leihong Konyak aims high on badminton court

Nagaland’s Leihong Konyak during the third qualification round. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh) Nagaland’s Leihong Konyak during the third qualification round. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

While growing up in Totok Ching Kho village of Nagaland’s Mon district, Leihong Konyak’s mother would often tell him stories about their forefathers who sported tattoos and made their own muzzle-loading guns. As a young boy, he was fascinated by those enthralling stories. But then badminton happened.

After his easy 15-10, 15-7 win over Delhi’s Sahil Sharma in the third qualification round of the boys’ U-19 singles in the Smt. Krishna Khaitan Memorial All India Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament, Leihong had a laugh while pointing his racquet at his friends, as if taking an aim with a gun.

“As a child, I was often fascinated by guns and would see the pictures of the guns. But when I saw badminton on television, I asked my mother to get me a badminton racquet. I would watch videos on Youtube and trained on my own at the stadium in Mon. The two courts at the stadium were built in 1985 and sometimes there was no electricity during the day, which meant we played after having an early dinner when the electricity would return. I often tell my friends, who ask about our tribe that my racquet is like the gun used by our elders and every match I win is like winning in the local festivals,” says Leihong.

The youngest of six siblings with his mother working as a typist in the local DTO office, Leihong shifted to the Mon town a decade back. Things were tough for the family as father Honshong Konyak’s business ran into trouble. The youngster would train on his own at the stadium in Mon and became the U-13 Nagaland champion in 2012 before claiming the U-13 and U-15 titles the following year. Leihong won the U-15 title once again in 2015 before becoming the U-17 champion in 2016 and 2017 apart from winning the U-19 title in Nagaland State Championships.

The youngster has so far competed in three U-19 junior ranking tournaments this year, apart from competing in one senior ranking tournament. In 2016, the youngster was also selected in the Assam Badminton Academy in Guwahati where he trains under Indonesian doubles coach Edwin Iriawan.

“My mother’s job was the only source of income of our family after my father shut his shop. But my mother would always save money for getting me new racquets. When I won the gold in state championships, she would proudly display the medal. When I got selected in the academy in Guwahati, she was a bit disappointed as it meant that I would stay away from home but then they understood that whatever I am doing is because of my love for the game. Nowadays, I go for two weeks in a year to my home and the last time I went home in December, I spent three weeks also training the 40 players at the stadium. Most of them belong to tribes from Mon and want to play the sport. If I am able to help them play at the national level too, it will be bigger than winning a medal for me,” shares Leihong.

Last week at the junior ranking tournament, Leihong lost in the main draw first round as he suffered from a stomach infection but the youngster wants to compete in as many tournaments he can. The youngster reached the second round in last year’s senior nationals and understands that he needs to gather more experience before he turns senior.

“Shifting to Guwahati has meant that I could train with serious players unlike at Mon. My eldest sister and brother have recently got jobs and they support me financially to travel to compete in as many as ranking tournaments I can. This is important for me before I turn senior next year and I hope I can win a title soon,” says Leihong.

