Top 10 spots up for grabs if PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen win quarters

Lakshya Sen has not beaten Thailand’s World No 2 Kunlavut Vitidsarn in three years. Both times at the World Championships in 2023 and the French Open in 2024, his third sets were blowouts, pointing to lack in endurance. This year, he seems to be playing on a full tank, though when he runs into the local favourite on Friday, he will have only the slightest discomfort from his healing elbow – after he injured himself at the Thomas Cup.
There was no visible detriment in the way he played, as he defeated Zhu Xuan Chen 21-12, 21-13 rather comfortably. Besides a spot in the semis of Super 500, the World No 11 can re-enter Top Ten with this result. Sen has been the 4th best player in the world this season, as per WTF rankings, but a title would help mightily, even if that demands he beat his batchmate who has lost only once to him in 5 years.
As the Indian challenge got whittled down to the usual suspects, PV Sindhu also reached the quarters with a routine decimation of Amalie Schulz, ranked World No 41. Her attack looks intimidating, and she seems driven to join the Top 10 again, and she will fancy her chances against Akane Yamaguchi.
In their 28th meeting, Sindhu leads the Japanese 15-12 and their last meeting in January had ended in a injury retirement for Yamaguchi. Since then the Japanese has gotten into a muddle losing to Wang Zhi Yi thrice, though she is still going strong at No 3. Sindhu, who tends to hold a mental edge over the Japanese, owing to her power game, can hope to get past her, and get into Top 10.
India’s top seeds Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty who defeated Goonting Bryan Jeremy and Haikal Muhammad 21-12, 21-19, will take on Japanese Takumi Nomura and Yuichi Shimogami, ranked 34.
India’s second rung drew a blank on Thursday, as Devika Sihag lost to upcoming Thai Pitchamon Opatniputh. Devika was in the picture in the first set when she went from 16-19 to 20-19, but couldn’t convert. The second set saw her swamped 21-11.
Malvika Bansod was blanked 21-12, 21-7 by Chen Yufei.