Top 10 spots up for grabs if PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen win quarters

Lakshya Sen has not beaten Thailand’s World No 2 Kunlavut Vitidsarn in three years. Both times at the World Championships in 2023 and the French Open in 2024, his third sets were blowouts, pointing to lack in endurance. This year, he seems to be playing on a full tank, though when he runs into the local favourite on Friday, he will have only the slightest discomfort from his healing elbow – after he injured himself at the Thomas Cup.

There was no visible detriment in the way he played, as he defeated Zhu Xuan Chen 21-12, 21-13 rather comfortably. Besides a spot in the semis of Super 500, the World No 11 can re-enter Top Ten with this result. Sen has been the 4th best player in the world this season, as per WTF rankings, but a title would help mightily, even if that demands he beat his batchmate who has lost only once to him in 5 years.