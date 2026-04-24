Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: India Preview, Schedule, Squads, Groups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

India’s men’s and women’s team will begin their campaigns at the 2026 Thomas and Uber Cup championships on Friday. The prestigious team event is being held in Horsens, Denmark from April 24th to May 3. Indian men face defending champions Canada in Group A, while the women’s team takes on Denmark in the opening round.

Both the Indian teams are seeded eighth in the tournament based on their individual players’ world rankings.

The Indian men created history by winning the 2022 edition of the Thomas Cup, the women’s team has won the bronze medal in the 2014 and 2016 editions.

Here’s India preview, schedule, squads, groups and live streaming info for Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: