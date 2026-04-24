Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: India Preview, Schedule, Squads, Groups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

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India’s men’s and women’s team will begin their campaigns at the 2026 Thomas and Uber Cup championships on Friday. The prestigious team event is being held in Horsens, Denmark from April 24th to May 3. Indian men face defending champions Canada in Group A, while the women’s team takes on Denmark in the opening round.
Both the Indian teams are seeded eighth in the tournament based on their individual players’ world rankings.
The Indian men created history by winning the 2022 edition of the Thomas Cup, the women’s team has won the bronze medal in the 2014 and 2016 editions.
Here’s India preview, schedule, squads, groups and live streaming info for Thomas & Uber Cup 2026:
There is danger of lapsing into history too much and looking for signs, no matter how many coincidences from 2022 line up. Lakshya Sen reached the All England finals in 2022 before India won the Thomas Cup; the country’s strong three singles gave India the edge four years ago; Satwik-Chirag and third singles mastered nerves to bring the title home. Cut to 2026, and India’s men’s team at Forum Horsens, Denmark, will need to play out of their skin again as they start against a tricky Canada on Friday.
India has also never beaten China, who are placed in their group.
“It’s a very strong India team,” says national head coach Pullela Gopichand, adding, “If Lakshya gives us the first singles (MS1) win, that builds momentum. Ayush Shetty is phenomenally good, a formidable MS2—cool head, simple game, big smash, good net. Satwik-Chirag will play the crucial match, no matter if we are 1-0 up or 0-1 down. Prannoy-Srikanth are a pretty good MS3 with their experience.”….
READ FULL THOMAS & UBER CUP 2026 PREVIEW BY SHIVANI NAIK
Indian men’s team for Thomas Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Kiran George, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan, MR Arjun, Dhruv Kapila.
Indian women’s team for Uber Cup 2026: PV Sindhu, Unnati Hooda, Tanvi Sharma, Devika Sihag, Isharani Baruah, Shruti Mishra, Priya Konjengbam, Kavipriya Selvam, Simran Singhi, Tanisha Crasto.
All timings are in India Standard Time (IST)
Where to watch Thomas & Uber Cup 2026 live in India?
Live streaming of the Thomas & Uber Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. Live telecast of the Thomas & Uber Cup will be available on the Star Sports Network’s TV channels in India.
In both the Thomas (for men’s) and Uber Cup (for women’s), the 16 qualified teams have been split into four groups of four. Each group-stage tie will feature five individual matches, even if the total team match result is decided earlier. The top two teams per group qualify for the quarterfinals.
From the knockout rounds onwards, team matches will be played as best-of-five individual matches, meaning the tie ends as soon as one team wins three individual matches. Three singles and two doubles rubbers are played in each tie, alternating between singles and doubles rubbers.