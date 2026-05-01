Thomas Cup: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag overcome doubts and disappointments, take matters into their own hands to put India on road to victory

Come through tight contests against Chinese Taipei as team gets within two wins of securing the World Cup of badminton, a title they won in 2022

Written by: Shivani Naik
5 min readMumbaiMay 1, 2026 11:53 PM IST
Thomas CupLakshya Sen and Satwik-Chirag in action against the Chinese Taipei. (Badminton Photo)
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First Lakshya Sen, and then Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, decided they wouldn’t wait for things to happen. Fame, stardom and medals had brought on immense pressure on the established stars of the sport. Injuries had made all three circumspect.

Something had to give. The occasion turned out to be their best shared memory – the men’s team World Cup of badminton, the Thomas Cup.

Battling Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals, India’s senior stars stood up to be counted, and led the country to its second Thomas Cup medal in five years, making the semis with a 3-0 win.

Sen was up against Chou Tien Chen, whose accurate smashing and controlled pace suffocates opponents. Till well into the second game, the Taiwanese kept Sen under the pump.

The Indian described his opponent: “You come prepared that the first game won’t be easy. In closing stages, he will up the gear. He will go for smashes, put mental pressure on you. You just have to fight till the end, even 15-all, 16-all, you got to give that extra 5 percent in the end.”

And so it was that after losing the first, Sen found himself staring at 21-18, 20-18, two match points down.

His bounce back from that juncture was the fight that ignited an entire squad – Ayush Shetty sitting in the dugout, watching, and Chirag, mid-warmup.

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“We went to the place where we assemble before the match to see him winning from 18-20 to 22-20. The way he celebrated, I also celebrated the same way standing there. He charged us up. When we went on court, we really wanted to win that doubles point,” Chirag would say.

What Sen needed was to lure Tien Chen into longish rallies, move him around given he looked exhausted, and play his shots. These were tense, taut rallies, where Sen didn’t shy away from net battles.

Something snapped at 18-20. It took Sen all the way to a 18-21, 22-20, 21-17 win, to put India 1-0 ahead.

“In the first, I was checking if I could attack or defend. In the second and third, I took the approach of not waiting for things to happen. Attack a bit more. Be proactive, especially in the closing stages,” Sen told BWF.

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Also Read | Thomas Cup: How Ayush Shetty came of age on the big stage, taking India to the semifinals with a display of maturity and composure

The doubts needed drowning.

“A team event is a different kind of pressure. I started thinking too much. But the coach told me ‘You are not looking too confident. Stop thinking too much and just play.’ I tried to do that,” he would say.

Inspired performance

A similar switch would get turned on, for Satwik-Chirag trailing 18-20 in the first game against Olympic champion Wang Chi Lin, paired with Chiu Hsiang Chieh.

For a while now, daunted by injuries, fear of recurrence, and scarred by failure to win titles, Satwik-Chirag had been tiptoeing. Their improved defence, counter-intuitively made things worse, because they started thinking they could rely on it, and deferring attack. This year, multiple coaches have reminded them that no matter how sturdy it gets, defence ain’t their weapon; attack is.

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The thought kicked in at 17-19 down, Satwik told BWF.

“At 19-17, we decided to play full court, open up the court, and said let’s see how it goes.”

It was them taking the initiative and not waiting for the opponents’ mistakes. The strategy was in place, they just needed to stay calm. Controlling the length and denying the Taiwanese height to hit, the Indians went on the attack themselves, liberating themselves from being dictated. The nervous energy was reined in, tamed and used to explode as they would go on to win 23-21, 19-21, 21-12.

Satwik joked he could’ve gone on to a fourth game, given the adrenaline. “In a team event, you really don’t know. Boys are pumping up all the time. You want to play all out. The rush is so high. After 30 minutes, you get to know where you have niggles,” he said.

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The career-defining Thomas Cup title from 2022 had made anything less than a final seem underwhelming. The core of the group, backed up by Ayush, were back to relive that happiness again. India are in the semifinal. Feeling not invincible exactly, but looking forward to the battle.

Shivani Naik
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball. Professional Profile Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express. Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics. Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium. Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond: Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style. PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps. The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals. Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas. Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes. Notable Recent Articles BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025) The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025) Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025) Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025) Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025) Other Sports Interests Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts. You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More

 

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