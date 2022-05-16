Thomas Cup: Kidambi Srikanth pens heartfelt note after India’s historical triumph

One of the architects of the Indian badminton team’s historic Thomas Cup triumph, Kidambi Srikanth on Monday penned a heartfelt note saying ‘I don’t even know where to even begin this. The journey to this podium is nothing short of once in a lifetime experience.’

An unheralded Indian men’s team notched up a dominating 3-0 win over 14-time champions Indonesia to lift the Thomas Cup for the first time with Srikanth playing a crucial role as he stayed unbeaten in the tournament.

“This has been a result of pure resilience and mental strength. As a sportsperson. I have seen more losses than wins but this will remain the closest to my heart because of the team and my boys. They bestowed upon me a great honour and chose me as their captain but I must say I learnt more than I lead this team. I know that the next generation is in safe hands and leadership like we were,” Srikanth said.

After being off-colour in the knockout stages, India’s No 1 shuttler Lakshya Sen delivered when it mattered the most as he gave India a 1-0 lead with a come-from-behind 8-21, 21-17, 21-16 win over world number five Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, in a superb show of temperament and skill.

My thoughts on the #ThomasCup2022 victory . Words fail me but I tried . #Jaihind pic.twitter.com/dgMUPWFuxJ — Kidambi Srikanth (@srikidambi) May 16, 2022

The country’s best doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty then showed nerves of steel as it saved four match points in the second game to eventually outwit Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 18-21 23-21 21-19.

In the second singles, Srikanth produced a fine performance to outclass Asian Games gold medallist Jonatan Christie 21-15 23-21 in 48 minutes to seal the contest.

“I am immensely humbled and blessed to be on a prestigious podium that an Indian never stood on before. This may have been the first but I assure you it won’t be the last.

“I would like to firstly take an opportunity to thank our support staff – Vimal Sir, Dr.Kiran CH, Dr.Sumansh S. and Dr.Abdul. The real people behind this victory is them. Special mention to our coaches Siyadath Ullah. Yoo Yong Sung. Mathias Boe and Vijaydeep Singh.



“Each player contributed in a humongous way in their own individual place. Singles Prannoy HS, Lakshya Sen and Priyanshu Doubles – Satwik, Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila, Arjun MR, Krishna Prasad and Vishnu Vardhan. And I myself have had an opportunity to win 6/6 matches this tournament,” said Srikanth.

“The support of Indian fans in Thailand, our virtual family, sport enthusiasts all across the world. Thank you for your time and love for we have clearly absorbed your energy and stand before you with this historic feat,” he added.