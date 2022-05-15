Thomas Cup: Indian men’s badminton team creates history, social media flooded with best wishes

A determined Indian men’s team etched its name in the history books by lifting the Thomas Cup title for the first time with a dominant 3-0 win over 14-time champions Indonesia in the final on Sunday.

India dished out a performance for the ages with World Championships medallist Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and world number 8 doubles duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy producing memorable performances.

After the historical triumph, the Indian team was showered with praise and good wishes from all around the country as well as the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “The Indian badminton team has scripted history! The entire nation is elated by India winning the Thomas Cup! Congratulations to our accomplished team and best wishes to them for their future endeavours. This win will motivate so many upcoming sportspersons.”

The Indian badminton team has scripted history! The entire nation is elated by India winning the Thomas Cup! Congratulations to our accomplished team and best wishes to them for their future endeavours. This win will motivate so many upcoming sportspersons. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 15, 2022

Saina Nehwal tweeted, “Congratulations TEAM INDIA Men’s Team for winning the THOMAS CUP Title … Great win” while Harbhajan Singh said, “Created history and in style! Congratulations @srikidambi @lakshya_sen @satwiksairaj-@Shettychirag04 @PRANNOYHSPRI on bringing the Thomas Cup home. Proud of you champs”

Cricketer Dinesh Karthik said, “Wow! Just Wow. No words to describe this win. To beat the most successful team ever is an achievement in itself. Congratulations for scripting history.” Former India cricket Irfan Pathan simply wrote, “India indiaaaaaa 🇮🇳 Champions. #ThomasCup”

Wow! Just Wow. No words to describe this win. To beat the most successful team ever is an achievement in itself. Congratulations for scripting history.#ThomasCup pic.twitter.com/xVbxdqTw1K — DK (@DineshKarthik) May 15, 2022

Indian footballer Sandesh Jhingan said, “Filled with so much pride at what India have gone and achieved by winning the Thomas Cup 2022 for the first time in our history. We need to talk about this for some time, because triumphs like this will inspire Indian sport. Congratulations, champions.”

Filled with so much pride at what India have gone and achieved by winning the Thomas Cup 2022 for the first time in our history. We need to talk about this for some time, because triumphs like this will inspire Indian sport. Congratulations, champions 🏆🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/EQrjHkkcZY — Sandesh Jhingan (@SandeshJhingan) May 15, 2022

IPL franchise Delhi Capitals tweeted, “Never ever underestimate the Indians. History made in Bangkok, as 🇮🇳 clinch their first-ever #ThomasCup title beating 14-time champions Indonesia with a clean sweep” while Mumbai Indians also posted, “Congratulations to #TeamIndia for winning their 1st ever #ThomasCup title! Beating 14-time champions Indonesia 3-0 in the final is no mean feat. Well played, boys”

Some other reactions that flooded social media are as follows.

Congratulations to our Indian Men's Badminton Team on the historic Thomas Cup win 🏆

This day will be etched in the sporting memory of every Indian. With this feat, our boys have captured the imagination of the entire nation🇮🇳 https://t.co/iBhf0vsuQd pic.twitter.com/Nc0kGFfIRk — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 15, 2022

What a historic day! An incredible achievement by an incredible Team India to win the #ThomasCup for the first time ever!! Bounced back from tough situations on numerous occasions to win Gold. Kudos to all the players and coaches. Champions, all of you! — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) May 15, 2022