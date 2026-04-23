Thomas Cup: Why are India favourites, and who should they be wary of

There is danger of lapsing into history too much and looking for signs, no matter how many coincidences from 2022 line up. Lakshya Sen reached the All England finals in 2022 before India won the Thomas Cup; the country’s strong three singles gave India the edge four years ago; Satwik-Chirag and third singles mastered nerves to bring the title home. Cut to 2026, and India’s men’s team at Forum Horsens, Denmark, will need to play out of their skin again as they start against a tricky Canada on Friday.

India has also never beaten China, who are placed in their group.

“It’s a very strong India team,” says national head coach Pullela Gopichand, adding, “If Lakshya gives us the first singles (MS1) win, that builds momentum. Ayush Shetty is phenomenally good, a formidable MS2—cool head, simple game, big smash, good net. Satwik-Chirag will play the crucial match, no matter if we are 1-0 up or 0-1 down. Prannoy-Srikanth are a pretty good MS3 with their experience.”

But, he warns: “Not that other teams are not good. Just that, in pressure situations, India are stronger.”

It’s similar to 2022 because there’s no thudding pressure really—Thomas Cup, despite the win that came and went with little fanfare, remains aspirational for Indians, not a chokehold of debilitating nerves, like it is for China, Indonesia, Korea and Malaysia. That will matter when India take on China in the biggest group contest on April 29.

“Winning against China is important to top the group,” echoes Vimal Kumar, even as Gopichand says Sen can put pressure on Shi Yuqi, Ayush can take on Li Shifeng and he will back Satwik-Chirag against the Chinese whom they defeated at the last World’s. “China will be under pressure,” Vimal says. Sen cleaned them up at All England, and Ayush remains formidable for Shifeng and Satwik-Chirag will be thirsting for revenge from last World’s. And a win to top the group, will be a statement of intent.

Horsens in Jutland can get windy and cold (A/C unlikely), but unless there’s savage drift with the shuttle spinning madly, there would be little to be concerned.

Story continues below this ad

Canada are a tricky opener – owing to the first two singles on Friday. Victor Lai stretched Sen at All England, and Brian Young defeated Ayush at the Swiss. MS3 and both doubles can pull it back, but like Prannoy told BAI sagely: ”The Thomas Cup is always demanding, and with three tough group ties ahead, the focus is on staying sharp and taking it one match at a time.” The seniors will play a huge role in helping Ayush settle into the gig. “It was the team spirit that won us the last one,” Vimal says. “The boys decided to go early by themselves, and I’m sure that bonding will make a difference.”

Kiran George, though unheralded and not in great form, can spring surprises if drafted in for MS3, though Srikanth was solid at the Asian teams and greatly dependable. The Australia tie on April 27, will be the day to firm up the China line-up or rest key players. India isn’t entirely pressure-free after the title in 2022, and a quarterfinal or semis, once seen as fantastic, will just not cut it, anymore.

It could all hang on one match though. “Lakshya was down with food poisoning in 2022, but kept playing to get our matchups right for MS2 and MS3, before he delivered a point in the finals (beating Ginting). This time he needs to pull out those first singles,” Vimal says. “Satwik-Chirag can’t afford to fail,” he states.

Exciting team, but work in progress

A young and inexperienced Indian women’s team, will take on Denmark, Ukraine and China in the Uber Cup pools. PV Sindhu, who has two Uber Cup bronzes playing alongside Saina Nehwal and Jwala-Ashwini, leads a bunch of rank youngsters, and will need to motivate them in the huddles, and teach them to believe they can win, like she used to.

Story continues below this ad

Playing first singles (WS1) will bring challenges of its own, as the former world champion will be expected to start with a win against Denmark, and play the toughest opponents – China. With Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand needing to stay back after a freak injury, India will need their singles to fire.

Denmark, on Friday, is considered a winnable tie, owing to the emerging crop of singles. Unnati Hooda, Tanvi Sharma, Devika Sihag, might all get a look-in before China (April 27), and defeating the home team will be an immense confidence-booster for whoever lines up, and look for scalping higher ranked opponents, guided by coach Irwansyah.

“It’s a huge stage to be part of, and you can feel how important the Thomas & Uber Cup is the moment you step into the setup,” Unnati told BAI. “We have a young group this time, and everyone is putting in the work, pushing each other every day in training. There’s a lot of energy in the team, and we’re focused on making the most of this opportunity,” she added.

Unnati has the temperament and speed to pull out these matches, while Devika has the strokes. Tanvi will be itching to have a go too, after her near-misses, and will look to widen her repertoire of strokes – just like Unnati – and switch plans, if the existing ones don’t work.

Story continues below this ad

The doubles look underwhelming, but perhaps the biggest find of the last three seasons has been Tanisha Crasto, who normally plays mixed doubles. She is a live wire in team events, brings the energy and chutzpah, and can combine with Shruti Mishra, to prop up a defiant doubles. Denmark and even Ukraine (April 25) are no mugs in doubles, and India will need Tanisha as much as Sindhu in doubles, to lift the team and get everyone to punch above their weight.

“As long as nobody is shying away from a fight, India will always be a threat. Coaches and Sindhu will need to pump them up to fight as a team,” Vimal says.

Xxxxx

Men’s Team Fixtures – Group Stage (IST):

April 24: India vs Canada – 12:00 PM

April 27: India vs Australia – 12:00 PM

April 29: India vs China – 1:30 PM

Women’s Team Fixtures – Group Stage (IST):

April 24: India vs Denmark – 3:30 PM

April 25: India vs Ukraine – 10:00 PM

April 27: India vs China – 10:00 PM