Thomas Cup Final 2022 Live Updates: India take on Indonesia in summit clash

Sunday, May 15, 2022
By: Sports Desk |
May 15, 2022 10:30:47 am
Thomas Cup Final 2022 Live Updates: India will again look to punch above their weight when they run into 14-time winners Indonesia in the final of the Thomas Cup on Sunday. Winning Thomas Cup though is Indonesia’s second skin. Their singles players routinely punch above their weight, and their doubles are so formidable that India’s singles players might well think of all their matches as must-wins to add up the straightforward math.

The poster boys of Indian men’s badminton — Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy — have shouldered the responsibility with an invincible record of five wins, while the country’s best doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty put their hands up whenever the chips were down. Lakshya Sen is likely to go up against world number 4 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting. Srikanth is expected to face world number 8 Jonatan Christie. Indonesia possesses some of the best doubles shuttlers with three players of the world’s top two pairs — Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo, Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan — in their ranks in this competition.

Thomas Cup Final Thomas Cup: All singles must-win games for India against doubles-heavy Indonesia

Beating Indonesia in the finals of the Thomas Cup at once seems like an earworm – a song stuck in the head on loop, given the events of the last few days. Namely, the headbangers of Indian shuttle rock – Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, presently the Unbeatables. But the prospect is also a number-scramble for the eyes – figuring out from where the three wins will come: all 3 singles or 2 singles and 1 doubles with HS Prannoy going for a third straight win in the decider.

Winning Thomas Cup though is Indonesia’s second skin. Their singles players routinely punch above their weight, and their doubles are so formidable that India’s singles players might well think of all their matches as must-wins to add up the straightforward math.

