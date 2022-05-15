Thomas Cup Final 2022 Live Updates: India take on Indonesia in summit clash

Thomas Cup Final 2022 Live Updates: India will again look to punch above their weight when they run into 14-time winners Indonesia in the final of the Thomas Cup on Sunday. Winning Thomas Cup though is Indonesia’s second skin. Their singles players routinely punch above their weight, and their doubles are so formidable that India’s singles players might well think of all their matches as must-wins to add up the straightforward math.

The poster boys of Indian men’s badminton — Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy — have shouldered the responsibility with an invincible record of five wins, while the country’s best doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty put their hands up whenever the chips were down. Lakshya Sen is likely to go up against world number 4 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting. Srikanth is expected to face world number 8 Jonatan Christie. Indonesia possesses some of the best doubles shuttlers with three players of the world’s top two pairs — Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo, Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan — in their ranks in this competition.

Follow live score and updates of the Thomas Cup final between India vs Indonesia below.