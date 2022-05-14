Thomas Cup Final 2022 live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Indonesia ?

Thomas Cup Final 2022 live streaming: Brimming with confidence, India will again look to punch above their weight when they run into 14-time winners Indonesia in the final of the Thomas Cup on Sunday, seeking to create history one more time. Given their formidable record, defending champions Indonesia have been the team to beat in the competition, but the Indian men’s team has shown its mettle by bringing down mighty Malaysia and Denmark to make its first-ever final at the prestigious tournament.

It was a historic moment for the unheralded Indian team as despite the odds, it never lacked in self belief and displayed exemplarily mental fortitude to recover twice from initial reversals to come on top of their opponents.

Going into the final, India will look to prove that it possess the wherewithal to pull the rugs from under the feet of their fancied rivals.

While Indonesia have been relentless with an unbeaten record, India have lost just one match — against Chinese Taipei in the group stage — so far in the competition. If Indonesia disposed off China and Japan in the knockout stage, India went past five-time former champions Malaysia and 2016 winner Denmark.

What time does India vs Indonesia, Thomas Cup 2022 final start?

India vs Indonesia, Thomas Cup 2022 final will start on May 15 (Sunday) at 11:30 AM IST.

Where is India vs Indonesia, Thomas Cup 2022 final taking place?

India vs Indonesia, Thomas Cup 2022 final will be taking place at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Where can I watch India vs Indonesia, Thomas Cup 2022 final in India?

India vs Indonesia, Thomas Cup 2022 final will be aired on Sports 18 channel in India.

Where can I watch live streaming India vs Indonesia, the Thomas Cup 2022 final in India?

India vs Indonesia, Thomas Cup 2022 final will stream live on the Voot, as well as on the official youtube channel of BWF.