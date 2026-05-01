Thomas Cup: How Ayush Shetty came of age on the big stage, taking India to the semifinals with a display of maturity and composure

It would seem all of India invested into the Thomas Cup quarterfinals was on the edge – hoping, dreading, praying, pleading, that Ayush Shetty would defeat All England champion Lin Chun-Yi. All, except Ayush himself who went on to win 21-16, 21-17 sending India into semifinals as 3-0 winners over Chinese Taipei.

“I was more nervous watching Lakshya’s (Sen) match than when playing my own,” he told BWF. Sen’s fightback from two match points down – 18-20 to 22-20 in the second game, going on to put India 1-0 up, had fired up the whole team.

Ayush has grown from 6’1” to 6’4” in the four years since India won their maiden Thomas Cup. Strap on the aura of 2022, and inheriting India’s reputation as Thomas Cup heavyweights, having cheered that triumph on TV then, he was now watching the magic unfold in front of him at the Horsens Arena.

“We believe we can go all the way. It’s always been like this. We have a solid team. Everyone believes we can do it,” Ayush would say, supremely assured. All those watching were biting their nails because India has seen far too many heartbreaks in badminton. But the young giant strode onto the court, relaxed and ready.

Chun-Yi started belting down smashes, as is his wont, and Ayush was boggled for a bit. The smashes from the world’s most attacking shuttler kept coming till 7-10. That’s when Ayush switched his game around swiftly. The making of India’s next badminton star happened in the next 10 minutes.

Ayush stopped giving the shuttle altitude, started keeping it low, to deny Chun-Yi the freedom to hit. At 6-foot-4, everyone talks about his attack, but it was his composed, mature defence that gave Ayush the opening into the first game.

He played a rally for the ages to level the score at 12-12, and never looked back. It was not a sensational, acrobatic or dazzling rally in that sense, but simply an understanding of badminton’s geometry, and a wise read on Chun-Yi’s psychology – it was deception, in plain sight.

Imagine bowling nine in-swingers one after another to temporarily hack a Test batsman’s muscle memory.

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Ayush wanted to pin the Taiwanese to a mid-court spot, making him play a backhand return across his ribs. Of the 16 strokes Ayush played in that 66-second, 31-shot rally, nine were mid-court floaters, pushes and even three kinds of half smashes – backhand, straight, round-the-head drop, all aimed at only that spot. He would put in a diving defence in the middle of it all, recover to resume that spot-pinning. The last two of those were merely to make Chun-Yi expect the shuttle to go there again, like hypnosis using a ball and a thread. No matter what, Chun Yi was forced to defend across his body, on an awkward backhand height. And then came the twist.

Right after a cheeky drop that made Chun-Yi wait – the ninth stroke to the spot, Ayush would open his arms and send a forehand flick to the opposite side of the net with great hand skills. Chun-Yi, in a backhand trance, was too slow to reach for a return that demanded a forehand extension. The out-swinger, after nine coming in, as the hobby cricket bowler Ayush would say.

Turning point

From there, Ayush took five points in a row to wrap up the opening game 21-16. In the second, he was a prancing horse on his way to the seaside paddock of Horsens, winning 21-17.

This was far from Slam bang attack of a 6’4”. This was Viktor Axelsen wisdom, ingrained into the Indian.

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Playing defence doesn’t create attacking openings easily even if one has a power attack. But Ayush defended, then charged the net and counter-attacked with tight dribbles – a peak offence gauntlet. He wasn’t lifting to the back to get out of a tough pickle – he was shape-shifting to attack, with elite shot selection at the net.

Ayush defended body smashes, then quickly got to the net, not lifting, but playing pushes and flicks, and even dribbles. The block followed by an injection of pace to reach the net, and attack, was outstanding defence-to-offence transition, something that elite basketball players would be proud of. When he was pushed back, he didn’t rush, but simply used defence to create opportunities to attack.

As India’s new star is born this Thomas Cup, Ayush promises to not merely win, but draw a billion into the intricacies of badminton’s skills. The giant’s strength is a cover for deeper sorcery.

He was asked by a journalist if there was pressure on him to get “rowdy” in celebrations as Chirag Shetty charged the court and got Ayush into a roaring frenzy, and the youngster simply said, “They keep pushing me to shout more. I don’t shout much. Now I’ve started shouting a bit more.”