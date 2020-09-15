Thomas and Uber Cup postponed, Denmark Open to go ahead as planned

BWF postponed the Thomas and Uber Cup, which was earlier scheduled to be held in Aarhus, Denmark from October 3 to 11.(Representational Image)

With several teams opting out due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic, Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Tuesday postponed the Thomas and Uber Cup, which was earlier scheduled to be held in Aarhus, Denmark from October 3 to 11. The badminton federation released a statement in this regard, stating that it is looking into possible alternative dates to reschedule the event, confirming that can only be held next year.

After Indonesia and South Korea on Friday joined Thailand, Australia, Chinese Taipei and Algeria in pulling out due to the dreaded disease, the sport’s governing body held a virtual emergency council meeting on Sunday.

JUST IN | Thomas Uber Cup postponed. BWF is looking into possible alternative dates to reschedule the World Men’s and Women’s Team Championships, but on dates not before into 2021: BWF — Express Sports (@IExpressSports) September 15, 2020

“The Badminton World Federation (BWF), in full consultation and agreement with local host Badminton Denmark, has made the tough decision to postpone the TOTAL BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2020 in Aarhus, Denmark,” BWF said in a statement.

“The decision comes following the withdrawal of a number of participating teams from the TOTAL BWF Thomas and Uber Cup Finals and the European leg of the adjusted HSBC BWF World Tour. “BWF is looking into possible alternative dates to reschedule the World Men’s and Women’s Team Championships, but on dates not before into 2021.”

7 countries have withdrawn from tournament cause of the pandemic…Is it safe enough to conduct this tournament during this time ??… (Thomas and Uber Cup 2020) #coronavirus https://t.co/HC1qnueeLb — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) September 13, 2020

Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal had also raised concerns about participating in the event in the middle of a pandemic. The ace shuttler in a tweet on Sunday had asked if it is safe to conduct a tournament in the existing situation.

However, the BWF mentioned that World Tour Event, Denmark Open scheduled to be held from October 13 till 18 will go ahead as planned.

