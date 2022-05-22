‘This is not a small feat’: PM Modi hails India’s Thomas Cup champions

Updated: May 22, 2022 10:34:26 am
India erupted in celebration after its maiden title triumph in the Thomas Cup badminton tournament last week. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Indian badminton stars during an interaction with the contingent on Sunday.
“The ‘Yes, we can do it’ attitude has become the new strength in the country today. I assure you that the government will give all possible support to our players,” PM Modi said during the event where the Indian contingent for the recently concluded Thomas Cup & Uber Cup was present.
#WATCH "I congratulate the whole team on behalf of the nation. This is not a small feat," says PM Narendra Modi during his interaction with badminton champions of the Thomas Cup and Uber Cup
India won the Thomas Cup for the first time in the tournament’s history, defeating 14-time champions Indonesia 3-0.
HS Prannoy, who played a major role in India’s maiden triumph by winning two crucial fifth rubbers in the quarterfinals and semifinals, said,” It’s been a happy moment for us because we won Thomas Cup after 73 yrs. There was pressure during the quarter-finals as we knew if we lose, we won’t get the medal. We were determined to win throughout the various phases.”
