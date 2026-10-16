Thinaah Muralitharan’s playmaker-to-haymaker flurry downs Treesa-Gayatri

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The Indians were at a loss of firepower after the Malaysian pair pulled back the second set with Thinaah Muralitharan particularly ferocious from the net, handing out a 21-14, 17-21, 11-21 loss at Denmark Open quarters

Written by: Shivani Naik
3 min readMumbaiOct 16, 2026 08:53 PM IST
FILE: Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand in action. (Express Photo | Abhinav Saha)FILE: Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand in action. (Express Photo | Abhinav Saha)
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India’s World Championships bronze medallist Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand couldn’t impose their will on the tenacious Malaysian World Nos 5 Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan as they went down 21-14,17-21, 11-21, in a scarring fadeout after they were a set and 14-11 up in Denmark Open Super 750 quarters. But seven points can feel far too many when the opponents fight back with retrenched counters and amp up the boisterous speed the two tall Malaysians, bronze medallists from Asiad, possess.

They are technically No 5. But as matchups go, Tan-Thinaah might count as one of the least preferred for Treesa-Gayatri after Chinese bombasts Liu-Tan, because of the ammo both Malaysians possess.

Thinaah Muralitharan chose her moment to go on the offensive and took 6 straight points from 11-14 down to upturn the margin to 17-14, and put massive pressure from her tall aggressive net game where she can get quite ferocious.

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The loss set Treesa-Gayatri back 2-8 in Head to Head against the aggressive Malaysians. While Pearly Tan is still tepid if not tentative in her gingery comeback, Thinaah has used up the time while her partner recouped from knee surgery, by growing her already formidable offensive abilities.

Flat parallels at a fast pace, as the Indians converted defense to attacking transitions had given the Indians the initial burst. Gayatri’s quickfire reflex defense and Treesa’s mid-low blocks were doing fine, but the Malaysians are a tricky pair. For one Thinaah can counter dribble at the net and snap out of any exchange at the front court by out-aggressing opponents.

Gayatri had done well to keep them back for large part of the first set, but Thinaah remains unfazed in her combative mode and has more than compensated for Tan’s fewer smashes by hitting with a zip of her own. In short, Thinaah can go from playmaker to a haymaker in a snap of a Thanos finger. She was in quite the raging mood too on the day.

The 6 point flurry somehow had Treesa climb down from her own attack, and the fast attack started finding the net bump. The Malaysians are also more than competent in defense, and when Treesa’s drops started getting picked by Pearly and Thinaah mostly, the Indians were in retreat.

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The third set fade-out wasn’t merely from exhaustion but Thinaah’s ability to pound down winners and play outrageous net flicks, followed by loud high-fives. It didn’t seem like a choice extended, but Treesa-Gayatri will need to fight back this pair another day.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shivani Naik
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball. Professional Profile Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express. Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics. Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium. Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond: Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style. PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps. The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals. Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas. Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes. Notable Recent Articles BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025) The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025) Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025) Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025) Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025) Other Sports Interests Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts. You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More

 

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