Thailand Open winners Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty jump to 9th in rankings

Indian men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty on Tuesday jumped seven places to enter the top 10 of the latest badminton world rankings, courtesy their historic win at last week’s Thailand Open.

Advertising

Rankireddy and Shetty, who created history on Sunday by becoming the first Indian men’s doubles pair to win a BWF Super 500 tournament, are placed ninth in the men’s doubles rankings issued on Tuesday.

Rankireddy and Shetty stunned reigning world champions Li Jun Hui and Liu Yu Chen of China 21-19 18-21 21-18 in the Thailand Open final to achieve the feat.

The other Indian men’s doubles duo of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy remained on 25th spot.

Advertising

In the men’s singles, there were no significant changes for Indian shuttlers as Kidambi Srikanth (10th), Sameer Verma (13), B Sai Praneeth (19), H S Prannoy (31) and Sourav Verma (44) are all static at the respective positions.

Parupalli Kashyap moved up three places to 32nd spot, while Subhankar Dey climbed two places to 39th.

Meanwhile, Olympic medallists P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal managed to hold on to their fifth and eighth spots respectively in the women’s singles rankings.

In the women’s doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy moved up a place to 23rd.

But Indians witnessed a downward move in the mixed doubles rankings.

While the pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Sikki Reddy dropped a place to 23rd, the duo of Ponnappa and Rankireddy slipped four spots to be placed 27th.