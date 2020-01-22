Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma bow out of Thailand Open

Kidambi Srikanth lost his first-round match against Indonesia’s Shesar Hiren Rhustavito 21-12 14-21 12-21. (File Photo) Kidambi Srikanth lost his first-round match against Indonesia’s Shesar Hiren Rhustavito 21-12 14-21 12-21. (File Photo)

India’s Kidambi Srikanth and Sameer Verma were on Wednesday knocked out of the Thailand Masters Badminton after suffering first-round defeats in Bangkok.

Verma lost to Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia 16-21 15-21 in a 39-minute men’s singles match in the BWF World Tour Super 300 event. The story went on similar lines for the fifth-seeded Srikanth, who went down to Shesar Hiren Rhustavito of Indonesia 21-12 14-21 12-21, in a match that lasted 48 minutes. This was Srikanth’s third consecutive first-round exit this season.

Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy are scheduled to start their campaign later in the day.

