Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma bow out of Thailand Open

India's Kidambi Srikanth and Sameer Verma were on Wednesday knocked out of the Thailand Masters Badminton after suffering first-round defeats in Bangkok.

By: PTI | Bangkok | Published: January 22, 2020 1:16:08 pm
Kidambi Srikanth lost his first-round match against Indonesia’s Shesar Hiren Rhustavito 21-12 14-21 12-21. (File Photo)

India’s Kidambi Srikanth and Sameer Verma were on Wednesday knocked out of the Thailand Masters Badminton after suffering first-round defeats in Bangkok.

Verma lost to Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia 16-21 15-21 in a 39-minute men’s singles match in the BWF World Tour Super 300 event. The story went on similar lines for the fifth-seeded Srikanth, who went down to Shesar Hiren Rhustavito of Indonesia 21-12 14-21 12-21, in a match that lasted 48 minutes. This was Srikanth’s third consecutive first-round exit this season.

Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy are scheduled to start their campaign later in the day.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Rohit Sharma’s 29th ODI ton helps India beat Australia by 7 wickets, win series by 2-1
Rohit Sharma’s 29th ODI ton helps India beat Australia by 7 wickets, win series by 2-1
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jan 22: Latest News