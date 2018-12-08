Telangana Assembly Elections: Jwala Gutta unable to vote after name disappears from voting list

Badminton player Jwala Gutta expressed her dismay of not being able to vote in the Telangana Assembly election. Gutta said that her name had disappeared from the voter’s list despite the fact that she had checked it online.

Surprised to see my name disappear from the voting list after checking online!! #whereismyvote — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) 7 December 2018

How's the election fair…when names r mysteriously disappearing from the list!! 😡🤬 — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) 7 December 2018

A few minutes after making the tweets the 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist posted a video on Twitter in which she said that she had checked her name beforehand after which she had gone to the polling booth. “I had checked (name) and then only went today (to vote) and my name was missing. My point is, my father and sister’s names have been missing since the time we checked online,” Gutta said.

Gutta added that her mother was able to vote and, according to PTI, her father had said that her name could be found on the voter’s list a month ago. Gutta sought to know why her name cannot be found despite the fact that she has been living in the same residence for the past 12 years. An hour before tweeting about her name dissapearing, Gutta put out another in which she made an appeal to vote.

This was the first ever assembly elections held in the state of Telangana since it was carved out from Andhra Pradesh in 2014. A number of celebrities lined up to cast their votes, including tennis star Sania Mirza, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Junior NTR and politicians across party lines.