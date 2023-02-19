Team spirit and strength in doubles brings medal in Asian Mixed Team Badminton

Chirag Shetty remembers his first Thomas Cup in 2016, and the disparate constituents of that team who were just indifferent to what was happening in each other’s matches. “One was having lunch, one was watching someone else’s match, some were sitting in the dugout but not cheering. All that has changed now,” Shetty says after India won its first bronze medal at the Asian Mixed Team Championships after narrowly losing out to China in the semifinals.

A team huddle before they set off to Dubai, only for players without coaches, is now a Step 1 in the team building exercise. This time Shetty would tell the youngsters, the one medal missing for India was in mixed team events. “We took it as a challenge that we can win that medal,” Treesa Jolly would say.

The trend of a united dugout, all marching to the same tune and cheering during each other’s matches, has been like a wave from Aarhus Thomas Cup 2020 to the championship win at Bangkok 2022, to the Birmingham Commonwealth Games to now in Dubai. “The team truly came together in the previous Thomas Cup where we lost in the quarters actually. But we realised that camaraderie is built if you stick together, especially when you lose. In the team meetings in the past few days, we have been repeating ‘You can pass through the most difficult situations if you are facing them as a team,’” says Shetty. “The team spirit culminates into medals. India will be a very strong team at the Sudirman Cup.”

“How’s the josh (passion)?” riffed off a movie, has been their cheer verse for a while now. But the real teamwork kicks in typically when they are 0-2 down as they had been against Hong Kong in the quarters and then against China.

“We expected (HS) Prannoy and (PV) Sindhu to win, but went down 0-2. Many wrote us off. But we got back to make it 3-2. Their support from the dugout at that point mattered a lot,” Shetty said, adding that not sulking on personal losses and just turning up to blow trumpets and rattlers from the sidelines, counts for much for those on court. India’s doubles pairings would feed off that aural energy and stun Chinese combinations from a game down.

Shetty stresses that the first spark of inspiration came from the youngest members. “When Treesa-Gayatri and Ishaan-Tanisha beat the Malaysian pairings, even we were motivated to bring that one point for the team,” he said. Shetty and Dhruv Kapila had lost to the world champions that day – the only loss in a 1-4 winning tie to top the group. But the whole group would shrug off losses, and revel in others’ wins.

Treesa, an energiser bunny of hyperactivity, was feeling the pressure ahead of the Malaysia clash, when Prannoy would offer her some advice. “Prannoy bhaiyya said if you feel pressure, just scream. You saw I’ve been screaming till yesterday!” the youngster laughs, adding she played unafraid as a changed strategy worked against Malaysia where the Indians downed World No. 5 Tan-Muralitharan.

Dealing with pressure

While the duo had been confident against Hong Kong and approached the China tie with a “no option but to win” attitude, Gayatri admits there was pressure. “There was definitely pressure because it was China, we knew it wouldn’t be easy. But we fought till the end,” she said.

With regular partner Satwiksairaj Rankireddy injured, Shetty had the additional responsibility to guide Kapila, and assume the leadership role on court. The two had been training together for a month, but early hiccups were expected.

“I wanted to prove that I was worth putting in the team,” Kapila said, adding that conditions were difficult to adjust to, even before it came to the combination. “Courts were very slippery, and the shuttle was whizzing too fast and tough to control initially.”

Syncing up with Shetty needed another adjustment. Shetty tends to rush to the net at lightning pace, something MR Arjun, Kapila’s regular partner, doesn’t. “Coach Mathias (Boe) told us ‘you can’t always have the same game all the time so don’t stress about it. Just be as quick as possible,” Shetty said.

India were 0-2 and a game down in men’s doubles against Hong Kong before the medal even appeared on the horizon. “We were leading but lost the first game. The start of the second was important because the momentum was with Hong Kong. Against China, down 13-6, Dhruv started his flick serve and China were left guessing. We were level in no time. But each time we made errors, we would regroup,” he said.

Boe has also brought a sense of simplicity to doubles, where he encourages players to play it straight always and not get too complicated and artsy with the shuttle. ‘Don’t do too much’ seems to be the advice.

From Shetty, Kapila would also learn to mould the mindset to focus on their match and not allow other results to interfere with their morale. “From him, I learnt how to manage pressure. Against Malaysia I gave away 3-4 points, but Chirag said let it be. Against China, from 12-7 down we led 13-12. His faith and confidence in me from earlier helped in the next match,” Kapila said.

Chirag-Satwik have also brought about a change in how doubles is viewed in team events. “Since 2018 when they won the Thailand Open and recently French, we all started believing doubles can win big too. Treesa-Gayatri have been good in women’s doubles. Arjun and I train with Chirag-Satwik, and not just hang around. They are short sessions but we learn much,” Kapila explains.

Celebrations have been kept at bay, because it was only a bronze. “Because we didn’t win,” Kapila ends. Sudirman Cup next.