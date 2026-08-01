Tanvi Sharma in Taipei Super 300 final; awaits winner of Unnati vs Nguyen

India’s teen badminton ace Tanvi Sharma unleashed a torrent of varied strokes to defeat World No 24 Huang Yu-Hsun 21-17, 21-11 and make the Super 300 Taipei Open finals at the Arena.

A serve into the net after she comfortably led 17-11 was the only blip phase in an otherwise dominant show against an opponent who couldn’t handle the Indian’s stinging attack.

Tanvi has crosscourt whiplash smashes on both flanks and it was a simple matter of getting the local Taiwanese rooted on the other side. She can manoeuvre opponents with her forecourt drops though it was her deception on pushes to the back line that dealt the most damage.