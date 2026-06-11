Is Tanvi Sharma’s game developing more like Saina Nehwal’s than PV Sindhu’s?

From her serve to the power hits from back court, the similarities are evident with Nehwal's game, as she first beat World No 11 on Wednesday and Malvika Bansod a day later; Sindhu also in Australia quarters

Written by: Shivani Naik
4 min readJun 11, 2026 01:33 PM IST
Coach Park Tae Sang and Tanvi have often spoken about being Sindhu-adjacent in her strokes. But as she starts settling into the seniors circuit, the Saina-stamp is becoming evident. (Photo: BAI)Coach Park Tae Sang and Tanvi have often spoken about being Sindhu-adjacent in her strokes. But as she starts settling into the seniors circuit, the Saina-stamp is becoming evident. (Photo: BAI)
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It’s not just the lumbering mid-point walking movements which give the opponent false hopes that Tanvi Sharma could be caught on slow footwork. She scrambles to the net for the low pick-ups, just fine. The youngster’s shot-making from the back court is also developing to resemble Saina Nehwal.

In her 21-13, 21-15 win over Malvika Bansod, 24, a second good win at Australia Open Super 500 after scalping a Top 15 – Taiwanese No 11 Chiu Pin Chian yesterday, Tanvi offered glimpses of how her game might develop along Saina’s style.

Coach Park Tae Sang and Tanvi have often spoken about being Sindhu-adjacent in her strokes. But as she starts settling into the seniors circuit, the Saina-stamp is becoming evident. Dictated mostly by her frame – she’s not as tall as Sindhu, but also the tremendous power she generates from the back court.

There were two Saina hallmarks from the back court at Quaycentre in Sydney – she struck the shuttle early in its trajectory, and her smashes though not steep, travelled long and deep. Tanvi consistently attacked Malvika’s flank defense, by getting the depth in her smashes from the back court. It’s not raw power like the Hissar-Hyderabad legend, but innate timing in the Hoshiarpur woman’s case. So even if she’s not light on her feet, Tanvi is reaching under the shuttle just about and striking it flat – a literal whiplash.

Her round-the-head hit needs plenty of work, but like Saina, she can hammer smashes from a little distance away from the point above her head. And the round the head is used for drops – which is not a shabby shot selection by any standard. Sending smashes a little straighter cuts down on crooked errors straightaway.

Her recent error-counts were high because she was apparently struggling from a post-dengue lack of strength. But she was also letting it rip on crosscourts and tempting fate, which she isn’t this week.

Even the high serve stance – as she holds the shuttle far at arm’s length, is Saina-esque. The short serve, is sufficiently drama-free.

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Tanvi also has the racquet-head turning drops, where the tiniest twirl of the wrist brings an element of deception. She’s using them well to draw out errors on the forecourt. Finally, the inside out crosscourt smash has echoes of the smash from 20 years ago. They mostly went to Malvika’s forehand, but the Nagpur shuttler just couldn’t pick them because of the whip on them.

Tanvi has a better backhand from the backcourt than any of the young Indians, save Anmol Kharb perhaps – she’s sending them down the line and deep. At the net, she isn’t caught out, can play the holding game with one tumble, and can seriously incorporate Saina’s wrist-roll return which fetched her hundreds of openings. But the net-dribble variations are a wide array she can choose from.

The errors are down mostly to adapting to drift. And the win was a World No 36, defeating a World No 46. Tanvi allowed Malvika upto 13-15 in the opener, and then took off with a 6 point acceleration in the first. In the second she led 17-15, before wrapping up on 4 points on a bounce.

In the other all-India match PV Sindhu had to beat back the jumpy Isharani Baruah 22-20, 21-12, and plays Chen Su Yu on Friday.

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For Tanvi, it’s a good chance to test Akane Yamaguchi, who will have a sturdier defense and a stronger hit, as her rally game will be tested.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shivani Naik
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball. Professional Profile Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express. Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics. Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium. Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond: Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style. PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps. The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals. Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas. Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes. Notable Recent Articles BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025) The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025) Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025) Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025) Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025) Other Sports Interests Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts. You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More

 

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