Tanvi Sharma gets first win over Isharani Barua vexing her with net nettles

Isharani Baruah was trailing 21-12, 10-6 against Tanvi Sharma in Round 1 of the French Open. The spunky Assamese likes to play from the back court with her jump smashes, that can get her a bulk of the points. But she was summoned to the front court as Tanvi parked herself there committing to a net battle. Isharani had sent back two impressive defensive returns – one on the far backhand corner and then digging out a reflex flick parrying a body smash that went over the net and tippled.

Tanvi picked the dip somehow as Isharani sprung forward and sent a high hairpin tumble that dangled like a lollipop — the easiest putaways, if only Isharani had thought it through quickly. But of all the places on the court the young shuttler could’ve sent it back to, she chose to offer it on a platter to Tanvi’s racquet. The World No 21 didn’t miss a beat, and pushed it to the midcourt.