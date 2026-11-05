Youth Olympics badminton final: Tanvi Patri vs World juniors champ Zhang Yi Xin; What to expect

Tanvi Patri, the 16-year-old prodigy who is seen as a major emerging talent in Indian badminton, vindicated the decision to select her in a 2-member badminton squad for the Youth Olympics at Dakar, Senegal, by ensuring a gold/silver medal on Wednesday. Tanvi defeated Japanese Yuzuno Watanabe 21-14, 11-21, 21-19 in a tight semifinal, that the Indian pulled out with steely nerves in the decider.

The Indian runs into the formidable Chinese Yi Xin Zhang of China, who considers Chen Yufei her idol, as per Olympics.com. Tanvi had beaten China’s Zhou Jing Li and Yu Ying Gui at the Asian U17s, but, Zhang is the newly crowned Junior World Champion.

Zhang is known for her opponent-specific preparation and dynamic warming up, so Tanvi will be basically running into a well-oiled Chinese challenge. Zhang started badminton at 6-7 as per the Olympics website but this generation of Chinese is vastly different.

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“Maybe I can understand a little bit of English. It’s different from Asia and China. Interacting and communicating with players from other continents like Europe,” she told Olympics.com.

Tanvi had earlier defeated Thailand’s Kungkaew Kakanik, 21-17, 21-13 to reach semifinals and ensure a medal.

The Odiya girl training at the Centre of Badminton Excellence in Bangalore, is a reigning U17 Asian champion, and had earlier beaten Sara Gonzalez of Mexico 21-8, 21-12 and Smrithi Adepu of Australia 21-4, 21-12 to get into a medal round.

HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen and Aditya Joshi are former Youth Olympics medallists.

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Tanvi travelled to China where she lived while her father was posted there in an IT job. She learnt her fundamentals out there while also dabbling at roller skating which helped in court balance in badminton .

Before her departure, Tanvi had told the media about her first title that incidentally came in China, where she won her recent U17 Asian title. “Winning the Asian U-17 gold medal in Chengdu, China, felt incredibly special. Because my father’s work took our family to China when I was young,” she recalled, adding, “I actually spent my early childhood training and winning my very first junior titles there. Returning to the same country where my badminton journey began, this time representing India on the continental stage, brought my career completely full circle.”

Standing on the podium had been a beautiful, overwhelming moment for a few reasons, and she will once again experience that joy in Senegal. Tanvi had added the Asian U-17 crown to the Asian U-15 championship she won in 2024, making her the first Indian shuttler to capture both continental junior titles.

“It was an unforgettable milestone that validated all the years of traveling, adapting, and training across different borders since I was a little kid,” she said in a BAI facilitated interview.

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While she had absolutely dominated in U15s, without dropping a single game throughout the entire tournament, the U17 saw multiple three-game thrillers with Chinese opponents, most notably surviving a tight deciding game against China’s Zhou Jing Li (15-13) in her opening match and outlasting China’s Yu Ying Gui in a demanding three-game semifinal. The Asian events see a higher competition than even the Olympics in badminton, but she will need to get past a tricky Japanese on Thursday.

Tanvi also won her maiden senior international title at the Pontianak International Challenge. “Transition from Junior to Senior circuit is the most difficult in any sports. This will help to boost my confidence in the upcoming competitions,” she had said.

Tanvi had followed that up with two senior finals in back-to-back weeks at Singapore and Indonesia. She offered an insight into how she’s tackling the pressures. “Maintaining high energy relies heavily on mental discipline. Treating each match as a fresh start. The confidence built from reaching the final in Singapore created positive psychological momentum,” she had said.

At the World Junior Championships in Cairo, the Indian squad had fallen to illness and suspected food poisoning, suffering 103 fever. “My illness restricted me to perform well, going forward need to plan better during long travels,” she had said.

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Ahead of Youth Olympics, she took good rest for Recovery and trained for couple of days. At the academy the youngster has already started training on the 15×3 format. Honed in neat footwork and fundamentals, her stroke making and court sense are refined, but the power is still work in progress. “This year is going good so far, I will have work on my skills for the new 15 points format games,” she had said.

Asked about her role model, Tanvi would pick Chinese double Olympic champion and GOAT Lin Dan for his “Consistency in performance, the key.”

The young medallist’s favourite Olympic memory was from 2024. “Watching all Games of An Se-young.” In a few years’ time, she could be playing the Korean legend. But first there’s a Youth Olympics gold on her radar and a Chinese junior World champ to down.