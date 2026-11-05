What is the X-factor in Youth Olympics’ badminton finalist Tanvi Patri’s game?

The magic of musical melody is in the pause. Prakash Padukone and Vimal Kumar had seen that pause in the notes, the fermata, in Tanvi Patri’s game when her father brought her to the Centre of Badminton Excellence, earlier the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA). At Bengaluru, where her father had returned from his IT job in China, they realised that Tanvi taking a lot of time between points, and not hurrying or rushing like impetuous juniors do, was the X-factor that set her apart from others her age or even older. As also, how she timed her jumps.

The 16-year-old became the first Indian woman to reach the Youth Olympics badminton final, a medal assured. The high notes she hits in a rally are as pristinely struck as the poised pause when she resets between points. “Some strokes she plays, we don’t see them in players her age,” coach Sagar Chopda says. “Especially the jump on her forehand back corner.” It’s not just the footwork, but striking the shuttle when semi-airborne.

From the overhead, it was pure timing and technique that helped her crosscourt drops and half smashes travel as far as they did. It shone when she navigated tricky finishes. In the semi-final against Japan’s Yuzuno Watanabe, she went from 14-9 up to 14-all and 18-18 in the decider, before closing it out 21-19 without falling to nerves.

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Taking on the Chinese Yi Xin Zhang, the reigning World Junior champion, a leftie who endlessly retrieves, not unlike Tanvi, was always going to be tough. But while awaiting the final, her coaches knew they could trust the Indian to deliver in the crunch, for she has an unflappable temperament on points after 17.

Travelling coach Umendra Singh Rana, who also trains her day to day at the academy, was happy with another aspect that is rare in juniors: knowing how to handle drift. “Court conditions were tough, one side very slow, the other much faster. It needed good strategy, mindset and managing pressure. Her temperament is her strongest point. She doesn’t take pressure,” Rana says. “In close score situations, she is always strong and I will always back her. It’s an inborn quality.”

Odiya girl Tanvi Patri. (FILE photo) Odiya girl Tanvi Patri. (FILE photo)

Her game is that of a very good runner. She retrieves with elan.

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Though her smash lacks power, the downward strokes have deadly accuracy. “She is also good at executing gameplans and making adjustments,” Rana says.

At Bengaluru, simulating drift also means tampering with shuttles in training to make them travel fast. At Dakar, Tanvi gradually acclimatised to the drift and pulled through the semi-final by adapting better to shuttle lengths.

While the overhead attacking strokes always draw more attention, it’s her underarm, below-the-net shots like the lifts, and the holding game, controlling the clears, where Tanvi is far ahead of the game-sense curve.

Though she lost in the pre-quarters at the World Juniors in Egypt, she has learnt from experience how to prepare better. “She’s street-smart and a quick learner, and understands and executes plans well. She doesn’t talk much to coaches, but chats a lot with her friends, and is known to pull pranks on boys. On the court, some people just have the knack to finish out matches. Her accuracy on line smashes is impressive,” Chopda says. This before the power and strength even kick in.