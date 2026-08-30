15-year-old shuttler Tanvi Patri stuns two top 100 players to win Pontianak IC

Ranked world no 132 in the world, Indian teenager Tanvi Patri stunned two top 100 players on consecutive days to win the Pontianak International Challenge in Indonesia on Sunday.

Yesterday in the semifinal, Tanvi knocked out top seed and world no 51 Rachel Chan of Canada defeating her 21-9, 21-19 in the straight. In the final today, she dominated world no 82 Kim Min Sun of South Korea.

The Indian shuttler won 21-5, 21-6 in just 32 minutes. This is first title of the season for Tanvi who has finished runner up at the Antica Singapore Challenge last week.

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One of the highest rated teenagers in India, Tanvi spent her formative years training in China.