Travel fatigue, mosquitos, no AC in rooms: Tanvi Patri’s off-court challenges

Rabinarayan Patri doesn’t subscribe to the sentiment that a good badminton smash — or a Youth Olympics silver — needs to extract struggle or suffering out of his daughter, Tanvi. “Silver was expected, so that’s ok,” Rabi would say, adding, “Her total travel time to World Juniors in Egypt was 28 hours. For the Youth Olympics, it was 44. Complaining never helps and I can’t blame anyone, but if we don’t look at comfort of athletes from this generation, they get irritated and it doesn’t work,” Rabi says, after the 15-year-old played a humdinger of a 82-minute Youth Olympics final at Dakar, Senegal, against 17-year-old Chinese Zang Yi Xin, despite logistical nightmares.

Tanvi returned to Odisha from China, where her father was an IT professional, at age 9 during Covid and trained in her home state for a year. “She would train with temperatures reaching 50 degrees and insane humidity which built her endurance. She won’t shy away from hard work. But at Dakar, she called up on Day 1 to say there were mosquitoes and no A/C in the rooms. And the long travel really affects her,” the father would add.

While Tanvi drew widespread praise for coming back from 10-19 down in the decider to eventually losing 21-15, 13-21, 24-26, warding off 6 match points from an opponent who is World Junior champion, Rabi says, it deserves 5 minutes of song and dance celebration at best. “If she celebrates this, what will she leave to celebrate for the big Olympic medal?” he says, adding that eating good food and resting up well is the best form of celebration. “This is just the start. She hasn’t achieved much,” he says, deeply influenced by the Chinese system that doesn’t hype up juniors gains.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

When Rabi moved to Bangalore, he chose a residence that was only 10-15 minutes from the Centre of Badminton Excellence academy of Vimal Kumar and earlier Prakash Padukone. “If you ask me for learnings from this, it is that travel times can’t be this long,” he says, hinting that the journey to the court is more challenging than beating a top Chinese.

Tanvi had been reeling from 7 days illness ahead of the Dakar Games. This panned out at the October 5-17 Badminton World Juniors, for which funding didn’t come through on time, and the squad scrambled with last-minute arrangements. “First the journey from Guwahati to Delhi went 12-15 hours, then 6-7 hours main flight, and then they waited at airport for 4.5 hours for organisers transport without food or water. She got dehydrated and ran fever for 7 days,” he recalls.

For the junior Olympics from November 1-5, the transit was worse, though she had academy coach Umendra Singh Rana and her physio to take care of her. “She started from Bangalore at 8 a.m, then they were at administration offices in Delhi till 10 pm, because documents of someone from Indian contingent were misplaced. Then the flight took 21 hours to get to Dakar,” he recalls. In all, 44 hours to reach Dakar from Bengaluru.

“We need to minimise transit times and plan better. Athletes don’t function well this way,” he stresses. Despite the mosquitoes, she had settled in when he brought reinforcements of All-Out and repellants, but her triple lined blanket and bedsheet got stolen from the Games Village. “Nothing changes by complaining. So we should be prepared,” he stresses.

Story continues below this ad

From January, Tanvi will briefly focus on clearing her 10th Boards. “I’ve told her, ‘If you fail also, it’s fine’. In fact it will be good,” he says, without a chuckle.

Parenting Gen Alpha athletes is mighty different, he reiterates, and there’s no romanticizing the off-court struggle here. “See, Tanvi hates waking up early. If you expect her to wake up at 5 am, and attend team meeting at 8.30, she gets irritated. I let her sleep till 8-9. Then good breakfast and then good training. For this generation, that’s how it’s going to work,” he says.

However, the badminton-crazy father has been preparing her for on-court challenges. “Sometimes I deliberately irritate her and tell her she needs to master her anger. Control reacting to words, no matter what anyone says,” he adds. Rabi also coached her in court-discipline. “Always respect your opponent. Never scream or celebrate points. Because if you lose, it builds frustration at the end. Learn to ignore,” he says.

Sophisticated game

Having made finals at 15, and with a very sophisticated game, Tanvi is seen as a potential, though strength is a massive concern. The father will also need to be convinced to let her play far fewer tournaments — she has played 8 in last few months, after a 5-month injury. “I understand. Maybe next year will be easy.”

Story continues below this ad

For all the transit-trauma, Rabi has booked Tanvi into a flight to Indonesia Challenge via a long Singapore lay-over. “That airport has good malls. So she can roam around and shop freely.”

Her gift for winning silver? “She’s been asking for an iPad. I want to wean her away from phones because small letters ruin eyesight, so a big screen is OK. Athletes need good eyes, and she is still a teenager,” Rabi says.