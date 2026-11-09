Tanvi Patri, the badminton teenager who builds her own Lego and is in no hurry

Tanvi Patri, just 15, has her favourites and takes qualities from each. But she does not come across as overly impressionable. She builds her own Lego blocks in her spare time, and her badminton looks geared towards developing in much the same way.

“Viktor Axelsen, Lin Dan, Tai Tzu Ying…” she recites, in a media interaction facilitated by the Badminton Association of India after returning from the Youth Olympics with a silver. “I like their attitude. They don’t give up easily, even when they are trailing. Their strokes are great in close situations. And they are always patient.” Patience is the ingredient the youngster sees as all-important.

She came back from 10-19 down in the decider before going down 24-26 to China’s Zhang Yi Xin, the reigning world junior champion. Tanvi displayed plenty of patience, and her coaches point to her poise before every serve. PV Sindhu praised her never-say-die attitude, but Tanvi realises that success timelines can have physical impediments.

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“Earlier, I used to say I will aim to win medal at LA 2028, but injuries happened in the last year: knee, back and then hamstring,” she says. So the goals are revised to the Asian and World U19 junior championships next year, with the Los Angeles Games still in view. But the string of injuries has left her keeping the ranking goal realistic: Top 30 in the BWF list.

Neither her family nor her coaches at Bengaluru set a lot of store on juniors’ achievements, and she isn’t lingering over the lost final. “I was happy with silver, there was nothing else to do. I gave my best. Maybe reduce the errors at the start. But I wasn’t sad about the silver. I know I should focus on main Olympics, this juniors is just bonus,” she says.

Many of her fundamentals come from the years she spent in China, where her father Rabinarayan worked for Nike, and they were about emphasis on shot quality. Accompanying her father to his shuttle club to play doubles, she was spotted by a Chinese coach who saw potential. She lost her first open tournament in Jiangsu but won the next week, prompting coaches to pay more attention to her.

“My first coach in China was Xu, who passed away last year. I’m still in touch with the second coach, Wu, and they taught technique and footwork. They stressed on focussing on playing a stroke technically well rather than playing it 100 times,” she recalls.

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On her Indian coaches falls the larger mantle of taking her technically solid game to the next level, including managing her injuries. “Indian coaches have helped me with speed,” she says, naming each of her six coaches at Bengaluru. Her smash needs the zing, though her timing and placement are way beyond her years.

“Power-wise I need to improve my smash. Sometimes it goes out when I go for lines. So I need to improve accuracy on lines. Also half smashes and the depth on full-blooded smashes.”

Studying in Class 10, as her mother tutors her, Tanvi needs to clear her Boards next February. “I go to school only for exams. Because after training I get very tired. When I open a book, I feel sleepy,” she chuckles, saying she’s not a big fan of academics. “I really don’t like waking up early because I like sleeping a lot.”

Tanvi landed in Bengaluru on the advice of the Chinese coach. “They told us Prakash Padukone is a good centre, so we emailed them and I got invited for trials,” she says of starting out in India at 10. She has added An Se-young to the players she learns from. “She wins all tournaments,” the Indian says simply, “and somehow manages even when trailing.”

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When Zhang started peppering her with slow drops in the final, Tanvi course-corrected and played a better third from the faster side, something of a weakness at the moment. A large part of her comeback from 10-19 down was confidence at the net. “At the net sometimes it worked, sometimes it didn’t. But as the shuttle became slow, lifts went well,” she recalls.

It has reinforced her with confidence she won’t forget soon. “Even if down in points, I could play. If I’d hit the smash inside I could’ve got the point. When it’s neck to neck I need to learn to play the shuttle inside the court.” Of the lifts going out from the faster side, she says: “Not thinking much except to reduce errors.”

Her comparison of the Indian and Chinese systems is pithy and pointed. “In China, big infrastructure (academies, coaches) are allowed for everyone,” she says. Another China habit she misses is the skating rink visits on Saturday and Sunday. “It helped in body balance on court. India doesn’t have those skating parks, so instead I like those puzzle-type things.”

And Lego. Building her own blocks.