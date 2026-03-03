Tanisha Crasto-Dhruv Kapila register India’s first win at All England; Lakshya Sen takes first set against World No 1 Shi Yuqi as match poised at 23-21,19-21, 10-8

India’s top mixed doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto-Dhruv Kapila registered India’s first win at the All England Open with a 21-17, 21-19 win over Malaysians Hoo Pang Ron-Cheng Su Yin to progress to the second round at the Utilita Arena on Tuesday.

India’s top pairing having slipped to World No 21, were up against one of the five promising Malaysian pairs who have mushroomed in the wake of the iconic Chen-Toh winning the world title. Hoo-Cheng are World No 23, but considered one of the emerging talented pairs. However Dhruv Kapila, who has been nursing niggles for some time now, burst out of the blocks and used the long flat drives to go on a 6-point rally in the opening set that scripted the tone for the rest of the match.