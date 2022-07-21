scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Taipei Open: Twin delight for Tanisha, Kashyap too win Taipei

Tanisha and Ishaan Bhatnagar, seeded sixth, beat Chinese Taipei's Cheng Kai Wen and Wang Yu Qiao 21-14 21-17 to enter the mixed doubles quarterfinals.

By: PTI
July 21, 2022 6:26:35 pm
Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto. (BAI)

Talented Indian shuttler Tanisha Crasto registered straight-game wins to enter the quarterfinals of women’s and mixed doubles competition at the Taipei Open Super 300 tournament on Thursday.

Former Commonwealth Games gold medallist Parupalli Kashyap also entered the last eight round but Mithun Manjunath and Kiran George missed out after suffering narrow defeats in the men’s singles second round.

The 19-year-old Dubai-born Tanisha, who had represented Bahrain in her junior days, then combined with Shruti Mishra to get the better of local hope Jia Yin Lin and Lin Yu-Hao 21-14 21-8 in a women’s doubles second-round tie that lasted 22 minutes.

Tanisha and Ishaan will face Malaysia’s Hoo Pang Ron and Toh Ee Wei next in mixed doubles, while either Taipei’s Kuo Yu Wen and Wang Yu Qiao or Hong Kong’s sixth seeded Ng Tsz Yau and Tsang Hiu Yan will be their opponent in women’s doubles.

On a comeback trial, Kashyap seeded third, prevailed 21-10 21-19 over Chinese Taipei’s Chia Hao Lee to set up a clash against Malaysia’s Soong Joo Ven.

In other results, Mithun and Kiran suffered heart-breaking losses, while Priyanshu Rajawat too failed to cross the second round hurdle.

Mithun, who had finished runners-up at Orleans Masters Super 100 tournament, fought for an hour and four minutes before going down 24-22 5-21 17-21 to Japan’s fourth seed Kodai Naraoka.

Odisha Open champion Kiran’s gallant fight ended with a 21-23 21-16 7-21 loss to top seed and world number 4 Chou Tien Chen in 58 minutes.

Priyanshu, who was part of India’s Thomas Cup winning team, suffered a 19-21 13-21 loss to Chen Chi Ting of Chinese Taipei.

In women’s singles, Samiya Imad Farooqui went down 18-21 13-21 to local shuttler Wen Chi Hsu to end her campaign.

In men’s doubles, fifth seeds MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila were no match for local pair Su Ching Heng and Ye Hong Wei, going down 17-21 15-21, while top seeds Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin of Chinese Taipei ended the run of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Sai Pratheek K with a 21-19 21-23 21-9 win.

Jul 21: Latest News