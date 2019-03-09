Tai Tzu simply spectacular

Tai Tzu Ying makes everything look dazzlingly brilliant. Except her opponents – they always look abysmal. Like Saina Nehwal’s 13th straight attempt went in vain, ending in a 21-15, 21-19 loss. On Friday, chasing a hat-trick of All England titles and facing the 28-year-old Indian in quarters, Tai Tzu sprinkled her gold dust on the classical game, without having to dip into much of deception. Now deception is Tai Tzu’s quan, it’s considered her super-power. Like Hulk has his fury and Thor has his hammer; Wonder Woman has her lasso and Captain Marvel has her axe, Tai Tzu has deception. It defines her, and it elicits dread and dazzle.

But it’s hardly her crutch. For consistent watchers of women’s singles, Tai Tzu’s game is in fact a throwback to the classical, old-school game of 90s. Flick tosses instead of the power punched-tosses, the half-smash as a weapon in itself, as against present-day lead-up-shot, the block-drop, cross-court slices and overhead smashes – Tai Tzu’s game sends many on a nostalgic trip, except she amplifies the pace and isn’t stingy with power.

Riffing off Camilla Martin’s block drop, wholly mirroring the late 90s skill-set of classical Chinese artistes Ye Zhaoying and Gong Zhichao, only dipping into Gong Ruina’s power-bank, and having been coached to reflect Mia Audina and Chen Wang, Tai Tzu Ying is in fact quite retro and classical in her foundational game. All the tricks she can pull off with her wrist, the last-second angles she conjures, wow crowds, but they distract from how much of a traditional shuttler – she is.

In short, Tai Tzu minus her bag of deceptive tricks, could have beaten Saina on Friday.

The Indian was limited in her speed by a bout of diaorrhea but did well to push Tai Tzu back whenever possible. But deception cannot explain away 13 losses, as prolific as the Chinese Taipei girl’s outrageous shots tend to be. She simply is so much more layered – her techniques going deep and nuanced aided by the likes of early coaches like Bao Chunlai – than the power-punching Chinese of the batch that preceded her as well as the two dominant Indians, will continue struggling for answers. For deception is just the tip of the iceberg. The real repertoire of skills sits like the base of the solid pyramid, hidden by the ripples her wonder-shots create.

Service errors

Not counting the sudden service errors that Nehwal was called out for on Friday, Tai Tzu herself scored most of her points on untweaked badminton. Very little was clever – it was one of those matches where she used the wrist wizardry only for flair and creativity and not for point-collecting. Loftily put, her deception was like an artist’s single masterstroke, added as an afterthought. To use street-lingo, it was only the chaat masala or garam masala on a bed of slow-cooked flavours.

It’s grossly simplistic to put down Tai Tzu’s effectiveness to her trickery. It’s the way she uses those half-smashes, the timing of those while manouevering gaps on court, without bulldozing, that makes her a skills connoisseur’s delight.

She had half a dozen of jump-tosses on her forehand followed by straight flat flicked tosses, the cross drop slice and the quick half smash – most catching Saina on her backhand. The defining shots in fact were the two straight smashes even as Saina pulled back to 19-19 with all her wit and might thrown into regaining parity after losing it from 9-3 up. But Tai Tzu didn’t need to dig deep even at 19-all. Two straight smashes, no trickery, sufficed.

It takes pausing after Tai Tzu takes your breath away with the talent to realise she has every stroke in the book, not just the magical flick. Opponents will need to match her game, because you can’t get away with pure defense nor does she afford them the width for heavy bludgeoning.

Deception is Tai Tzu’s go-to when she reaches the shuttle early. She can start with old-school shots and end with deception. But she just as well can play a deceptive drop, and end a point by classical means. Like a wry-smiling Saina Nehwal caught at the net with the shuttle pushed crossed back found out, the deception is just the icing. The cake beneath, Tai Tzu’s base skills, are just as heavenly and can stand alone.