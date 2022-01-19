scorecardresearch
Syed Modi International: PV Sindhu cruises into second round

PV SIndhu thrashed Tanya 21-9 21-9 in a lop-sided contest at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium.


January 19, 2022 2:33:33 pm
PV Sindhu logs an easy win (Source: AP)

Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu stormed into the second round of the Syed Modi International Super 300 tournament with a dominating straight game win over fellow Indian Tanya Hemanth in the women’ singles competition here on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old from Hyderabad, who lost in the semifinals at India Open Super 500 last week, thrashed Tanya 21-9 21-9 in a lop-sided contest at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium.

A former world champion, Sindhu will square off against USA’s Lauren Lam, who managed to get past a fighting Ira Sharma 15-21 21-16 21-16.

In another match, India’s Kanika Kanwal overcame USA’s Disha Gupta 21-15 16-21 21-6 to also make a winning start to her campaign.

