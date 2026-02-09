Syed Modi International demoted to Super 100 from Super 300 under new BWF reforms

India's only winners at the Syed Modi Super 300 in Lucknow last weekend, shuttlers Treesa Jolly-Gayatri both dread the 'Running Days' at the Hyderabad Pullela Gopichand academy. (BAI Photo)

In a denting move for Indian badminton, Syed Modi International Super 300 tournament has been demoted to Super 100 category by Badminton World Federation on Monday while India Open kept it’s 750 status despite multiple controversies in 2026 edition for the 2027-2030 cycle.

The change is part of the larger restructuring of the BWF World Tour finals structure with BWF promoting Denmark Open to Super 1000 from Super 750.

In the new six tier system of BWF World Tour, BWF World Tour Finals event remains the top event followed by five Super 1000s, five Super 750s, nine Super 500s, eight Super 300s and eight Super 100s.

It is notable that this is the first time Super 100s are part of the BWF World Tour and the rankings point earned in these events will be counted towards the qualification for BWF World Tour Finals.