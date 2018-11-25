Syed Modi International Highlights: Sameer Verma retains title; Saina Nehwal settles for silver

Han Yue leads by a point to silence the home crowd. Saina really needs to make a comeback now

Saina Nehwal goes into the break of the second game trailing Han Yue by five points. The match seems to be slipping from Saina's hands.

Han Yue has grown in confidence after winning the first game and going into the break of the second game with a massive lead. She is one point away from winning the title. We are staring at another upset today.

Saina Nehwal loses the women's singles final to Han Yue 18-21, 8-21. That's the second upset of the day for the Indians. Han played a brilliant second game to not allow Saina any space of a comeback. After losing the finals of the Macau Open and Vietnam Open, China's Han Yue (WR 27) finally wins her first title of the season.

An intense start to the finals between Ponappa/Reddy and Chow/Lee. The Indian pair are trailing by a point.

Chow-Lee lead by four points at break of the first game against Ponappa-Reddy.

This is not looking like it is India's day. The Malaysian pair are doing pretty good to work on the lead.

Ashwini and Sikki lose the first game 15-21 against Chow Mei Kuan-Lee Meng Yean. The Indian pair started well, strong but their opponents kept their calm to ensure they come out winners of the first game.

An energetic start by the Indian girls in the second half of the match as they lead Chow Mei Kuan-Lee Meng Yean by a point.

The second game is level at 6-6. A better start to the game by the Indian girls, who need to work better on their coordination. The same problem could be seen with the men's doubles pair of Satwik and Chirag.

Chow-Lee challenge a referee decision and it was termed unsuccessful. A point awarded to Ashwini-Sikki, who still trail by a point.

Ashwini-Sikki go into the break of the second game trailing their opponents by 11-8. A three point advantage to the Malaysian pair.

Powerful smashes by the Malaysian pair is putting Ponnappa and Sikki into trouble. The Indian girls are not able to keep up and are losing unnecessary points.

Ashwini Ponnappa-Sikki Reddy finish runners up after losing 15-21,12-21 to Chow Mei Kuan-Lee Meng Yean in the women's doubles final. This is turning out to be a bad day in badminton for India, who need to find the solution for cracking the finals - whether it is PV SIndhu or Saina Nehwal, singles or doubles.

Sameer Verma vs Guangzu Lu in men's singles final underway. Sameer is the defending champion. Can he retain his title and give the hosts something to cheer on a day when all the other Indian shuttlers have settled for silver.

Sameer takes the first point of the match and the crowd cheers in hope.

Sameer Verma with an three-point deficit against Guangzu Lu at the break of the first game. Sameer was leading 8-4 in the first game but he has squandered momentum to his opponent and trailing 8-11

Lu has worked on his lead after the break to make it 18-12. A six-point lead by the Chinese shuttler. Lu Guang Zu has won 14 of the last 18 points to take a 18-12 lead.He started really well but lost his momentum mid-way

Guangzu Lu takes the opening game 16-21 against defending champion Sameer Verma in the men's final. Sameer squanders an early lead to lose the opening game.

It has been an intense affair so far in the final of men's singles. The second game is level at 2-2. Sameer needs to now win this game in hope of the title.

Sameer Verma has a 11-8 lead at the mid-game interval in the second game. He needs to capitalise on this lead after losing the first game. He looks in better form in this game.

The match is level at 16-16. Just like the first game, the Chinese player attempts a comeback and from what it looks like, he is being successful at it.

Sameer takes the next two points to take the lead against his opponent, making the score 18-16 in his favour. The crowd are on their toes.

Lu will not let it be easy for Sameer. What a thrilling match underway, Lu makes it 18-18.

Sameer Verma wins the next two points to make it 20-18. He is just a point away from winning the game.

Sameer Verma wins the second game 21-19 to level the final 1-1. We now move to the title-decider. Can Sameer Verma save the host nation from ending the tournament without a title?

Sameer with a three-point lead at the start of the title-decider. Some smart, quick shots from the Indian shuttler. Sameer to maintain the lead now and make sure Lu has no space to make a comeback

The sixth seeded badminton shuttler from China is also at his best show as he snatches the hard-earned lead from Sameer to make it 9-7.

With a powerful shot, Sameer makes it 10-10. At this point, it could go anywhere.

Sameer Verma leads by 1 point at the break of the decider. A thrilling encounter underway as Lucknow cheers for Sameer.

The mid-game break has given Sameer more confidence to push the lead to three points. Sameer leading 16-13.

Sameer is on fire! A gritty display by the Indian gives him 19-14 lead. He is rushing towards the title now. The defending champion has turned his beast mode on.

Lu challenges the referee decision and it is termed unsuccessful, giving Sameer another point. That means he is now a point away from winning the match and the title.

Sameer Verma gives India a perfect end to the tournament, WINS men's singles final 16-21, 21-19, 21-14 against Guangzu Lu to retain the title. What a comeback by the Indian shuttler. He comes from a game down to win the match in 70 minutes. With the win, he seals his spot in the BWF World Tour Finals

Syed Modi International final Highlights: Sameer Verna ended a poor day for India on a happy note as he beat China’s Guangzu Lu to retain the title. Former champion Saina Nehwal failed to produce her best, losing in straight games to young Han Yue of China in a one-sided women’s singles summit clash at the Syed Modi International World Tour Super 300 in Lucknow on Sunday. Men’s doubles player Satwik Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and women’s doubles player Ashwini Ponnappa-Sikki Reddy also went down in their respective finals.

Syed Modi Badminton final Live Score, Live Streaming: Former three-time winner Saina Nehwal and reigning champion Sameer Verma are a step away from clinching the men’s and women’s singles titles respectively, reaching the finals of the Syed Modi International World Tour Super 300 on Saturday. Commonwealth Games silver medallists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and Gold Coast bronze medallists Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy also progressed to the summit clash in men’s doubles and women’s doubles respectively.