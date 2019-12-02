Syed Modi Badminton Championships 2019 Final: Sourabh Verma goes down 15-21, 17-21 vs Wang Tzu Wei

Syed Modi International Championships 2019 Final Highlights: Sourabh Verma vs Wang Tzu Wei Syed Modi International Championships 2019 Final Highlights: Sourabh Verma vs Wang Tzu Wei

Syed Modi International Badminton Championships 2019 Final, Sourabh Verma vs Wang Tzu Wei Highlights: Sourabh Verma’s lost the finals of Syed Modi International tournament after Chinese Taipei’s Wang Tzu Wei beat him in straight games in the men’s singles final on Sunday. The 26-year-old Indian, who won two BWF Super 100 titles in Hyderabad and Vietnam this year, went down 15-21 17-21 to world no 22 Tzu Wei in a 48-minute summit clash to miss out on his maiden Super 300 crown.

Sourabh is the only Indian shuttler who managed to reach the finals of the competition after registering a hard-fought 21-17, 16-21, 21-18 win over his Korean opponent Heo Kwang Hee in the semifinal. Kidambi Srikanth had made an exit on Friday after losing in the quarterfinals while PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal gave the tournament a miss.