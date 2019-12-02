Syed Modi Badminton Championships 2019 Final: Sourabh Verma goes down 15-21, 17-21 vs Wang Tzu Wei

Syed Modi International Badminton Championships 2019 Final, Sourabh Verma vs Wang Tzu Wei Highlights: Sourabh Verma’s lost the finals of Syed Modi International tournament after Chinese Taipei’s Wang Tzu Wei beat him in straight games in the men’s singles final on Sunday. The 26-year-old Indian, who won two BWF Super 100 titles in Hyderabad and Vietnam this year, went down 15-21 17-21 to world no 22 Tzu Wei in a 48-minute summit clash to miss out on his maiden Super 300 crown.
Sourabh is the only Indian shuttler who managed to reach the finals of the competition after registering a hard-fought 21-17, 16-21, 21-18 win over his Korean opponent Heo Kwang Hee in the semifinal. Kidambi Srikanth had made an exit on Friday after losing in the quarterfinals while PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal gave the tournament a miss.
Highlights
Game over! In just 49 mins. Wang Tzu Wei wins the men's singles crown. It was a tame end as Verma ended the match with another error. Both the players congratualte each other as 'Final Countdown' begins in the backdrop. The medal ceremony begins and it is gold for Wei as Verma settles for a silver.
Now a wrong challenge from Sourabh after he sends a push long. A bad miss for both the shot and the review. Wang pounces on another short lift and goes ahead 18-16.
Verma gets his nose in front. From 9-13 to 15-14 he is come back to lead. How long can he keep it?
The comeback is on. Crowd is now in full voice chanting ‘India, India’ as the Indian reduces the difference to just one point. But the big question is can he keep this up?
Sourabh Verma is ahead at 11-8 at the mid-game interval. Some amazing fighting spirit from Sourabh Verma is the need of the hour, the comeback needs to happen now.
It was mostly downhill for Sourabh after the mid-game break as Wang Tzu Wei won the opening game by six points.
A couple of errors from Sourabh costs crucial points and helps Wang Tzu Wei extend the lead by four points. Sourabh needs quick and smart action to not let the game skip away from his hands
Sourabh Verma did well to make up for the lost points, took a strong lead but let it go to go into the mid-game break trailing Wang Tzu Wei by one point.
Solid comeback from the Taiwanese shuttler Wang Tzu Wei as he sends the shot out of Sourabh's reach to level the opening game at 8-8. A neck-to-neck final underay here
Sourabh Verma looks motivated and has pulled away in the first game! He leads 7-4 and looks in fine touch. Sourabh needs to build on the lead further
Not a confident start for Sourabh, who loses the first two points of the first game. He does manage to get one point but that was due to an unforced error by Wang. Lucknow crowd is delighted, though
Sourabh Verma has taken the court and we are moments away from the final clash. The two are warming up. Sourabh welcomed to the court with a loud cheer
Earlier, Rodion Alimov and Alina Davletova won the mixed doubles title and Baek Ha Na and Jung Kyung Eun won their all-Korean women's doubles title. Sourabh Verma is next
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Syed Modi Finals as Indian shuttler Sourabh Verma goes all out for the title in the final clash against Wang Tzu. Stay tuned for live score and updates of the men's singles title clash here